Fish Protein Market is Anticipated to Show a Positive CAGR of 4.0% by 2026 | Apelsa Guadalajara, Aroma NZ, Bevenovo Co.

Fish Protein Market

Consumers choose fish meal as animal feed, as it improves the health and production of poultry birds.

Rise in demand for organic animal feed, and increase in demand for fish protein in the poultry feed industry are the major factors propelling the growth of the global fish protein market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand of Fish Protein in pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry, increase in demand for organic animal feed due to growing awareness about toxic effects of chemical based animal feed products, and surge in demand for fish protein in the poultry feed industry drive the growth of the global fish protein market. On the other hand, high cost of fish protein, and low direct intake of fish-based protein impedes the growth to certain extent. However, rise in adoption of Fish Protein Hydrolyzed (FPH) collagen in nutritional cosmetics have created a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6280

The global fish proteins industry was estimated at $3.19 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $4.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026. Fish protein serves as a rich food additive, which extracted from whole fish. Three types of fish protein extracts are available in the market, which include fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). Fish protein is extracted through particular fish species such as Yellowtail amberjack, Tuna, Anchovy, Coho Salmon, Trout, Snapper, Tilapia, Bluefish, Pollock, Grouper, Sardines, Mackerel, Cod, Haddock, Flounder, Perch, and Halibut. The consumption of fish protein is witnessed to be higher in the animal feed industry, and followed by pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Aroma NZ

Bevenovo Co

Apelsa Guadalajara

Mukka Seafood Industries

BioOregon Protein Limited

Qingdao Future Group

Nutrifish

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

Scanbio Marine Group

Taian Health Chemical Co., Ltd

The report segments the global fish protein market into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into fish protein concentrate (FPC), fish protein hydrolysate (FPH), and fish protein isolate (FPI). The applications covered in the study include animal feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

According to the fish protein market analysis in 2018, the fish protein concentrate segment generated the highest revenue, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of fish meal in the poultry industry. However, the fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of fish protein hydrolysate (FPH) in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝟏𝟓% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/64d73e6f130ae61b8149c317c34f7237

The growth of the global fish protein is majorly driven by factors such as upsurge in demand for fish meal in the livestock industry, owing to rise in awareness about toxic effects of chemical-based animal feed products. Moreover, alarming increase in prevalence of obesity and rise in fascination among youth to gain muscle mass propel the demand for fish protein. In addition, surge in incidence of poultry diseases boosts the demand for fish protein.

Europe, followed by North America held the major share in 2019-

Based on geography, Europe held the highest share in 2019, generating more than one-third of the global fish protein market. This is attributed to increasing the application of fish protein in animal feed as well as cosmetic industry. On the other hand, North America held the second largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the estimated period. This is due to the rise in awareness of fish meal as poultry feed.

In 2018, animal feed was the most prominent segment, accounting for maximum share in the global market, owing to the positive impact of fish protein on livestock. However, the cosmetic segment is expected to witness the highest growth, due to increase in use of nutricosmetics, which consist collagen that aids in reducing wrinkles and helps in skin tightening.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6280

Based on application, the animal feed segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global fish protein market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost during 2019–2026. This is attributed to the health benefits of fish protein in animal feed. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical segment, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.3% till 2026.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Processed Fish Market

Haddock Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.