Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ Sustainability-first Hospitality
Achieves Travelife Gold Certification for Sustainable Tourism EffortsMALE, MALDIVES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the importance of sustainable tourism in preserving the beauty of destinations for future generations, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives has made it their mission to minimize environmental impacts across energy, water, waste, wastewater, hazardous substances, and biodiversity.
All Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts in Malidives: Cinnamon Vellifushi Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Hurra Maldives, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, have been awarded the prestigious Travelife Gold Certification for their outstanding commitment to sustainable tourism practices. This recognition reflects the hotel chain’s holistic efforts in protecting the environment, people, the community, and the destination.
In the face of increasing climate change challenges, the Maldives has experienced more frequent soil erosion, loss of beaches, and saltwater intrusion into land and freshwater sources. The Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts play a vital role in coral reef preservation, contributing to safeguarding 3% of the world's coral reefs, including the seventh largest reef system. Our resorts deployed Reef Cubes as a way of actively participating in marine habitat restoration. Through dedicated efforts in ocean data collection, the resorts support biodiversity conservation and collaborates with the Maldivian government's national data collection initiatives.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has demonstrated ingenuity by transforming discarded wood, plastic cans, and barrels into herb and vegetable beds, the garden now serves most their menu needs, promoting sustainable food production within the resort. Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives and Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives has implemented various initiatives, including tree planting, coral propagation, and educational sessions with environmentalists and marine experts, to explore ways of reusing, repurposing, and recycling materials.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable tourism, continuously seeking innovative ways to minimize its ecological footprint while maximizing positive contributions to society. Through its exemplary practices and achievements, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts sets an inspiring example for the industry, proving that sustainability-first hospitality is not only responsible but also rewarding.
Deshanee Wijayasinghe
Cinnamon Hotels
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other