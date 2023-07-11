How IoT Displays Featuring Sensing Technology Can Be a Real Help in Driving Efficiency in Business
Boosting workplace efficiency for more cost-saving and sustainable operations with Milesight IoT display and IoT e-ink display featuring sensing technology.XIAMEN, CHINA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more companies are attaching importance to better productivity and energy efficiency. And digital transformation is the vital process to drive fundamental change. With the Internet of Things generating tremendous interest and adoption, Milesight introduces IoT Display DS7610 and IoT E-Ink Display DS3604 with more useful features designed for companies to embed sensing technologies across their businesses effectively.
＜Visualizing and Managing Environment Effortlessly＞
Displays enhance the traditional viewing experience, helping businesses to deliver informative content and interact with people. Combining with IoT solutions, displays can not only offer straightforward information for customers and managers, but also be integrated into smart office solution based on real-time environmental data. For long battery lifetime and low cost of connectivity, IoT Display DS7610 and IoT E-Ink Display DS3604 adopt LoRaWAN® technology which enables fast, low- cost network deployment.
＜IoT E-Ink Display DS3604＞
Bigger E-ink Screen Featuring Red/White/Black Color Display
Customized Templates in Multiple Modules and Languages
Low Power Consumption with up to 5 Years Battery Life
Open API and a LoRaWAN® Button Enable Various Applications
Support Local and Remote Control for Bulk Deployment
LoRaWAN® Wireless Deployment with Low Power Consumption
＜Making Business Smarter and Greener with E-ink Technology＞
Reducing the use of paper is vital as it can help accelerate an organization’s digital transformation journey. Traditional paper signs near the location lacked timely information updates and the extra time and labor to repeatedly replace them was cumbersome and error-prone.
Milesight IoT E-Ink Display DS3604 with high-definition displays can be adapted to any business operation scenarios, especially in offices. It supports text, image, QR code in customized templates. It is equipped with a functional button that can be defined by the users for different usage such as alarming, sending occupancy uplink, or some other needed signal. DS3604 provides API for effortless integration, enabling interconnection with third-party situation software or systems. It is a great helper for various application, such as the retails, warehouses and logistics management, smart production line, etc.
＜IoT Display DS7610＞
Built-in LoRaWAN® Gateway for Sensing Insights
Quad-Core Industrial Processor with Big Memory
10.1-Inch Capacitive Touch Screen with RGB LED Indicators
Powerful SDK Capabilities for Secondary Developer
Support Third-Party Android Applications
More User-Friendly with NFC Enabled Applications
Smart Screen Mode for Low Power Consumption
Optional Docking Station with Flexible Connection Options
＜Tapping into Extraordinary Smart Solutions ＞
To make IoT solutions more practical and helpful, Milesight developed IoT Display DS7610 with built-in LoRaWAN® gateway and powerful features for secondary development, serves for various applications. With built-in LoRaWAN® gateway which is well-qualified for indoor coverage, IoT solutions deployment can be streamlined for facility managers and deployers. As a perfect device for software systems, Milesight IoT Display supports 3rd-party Android applications, such as digital signage/digital classroom board, visitors’ appointment system, meeting room booking system, smart restroom management system and so on, to fuel IoT insights into workplace, hotels, hospitals, shopping malls and so on. In addition, it supports NFC enabled applications for better user experiences.
＜Improving Efficiency with Milesight Displays in Workplace＞
For facility managers for shared space, true usage condition is what matters most for effective management. This is where IoT E-Ink Display DS3604 comes into play. It is capable of identifying workspaces in a professional, clean manner through two factory prefabricated templates offered by Milesight, hot desk reservation and workplace display signage. Prominently identify employee names, titles, and workspaces with these versatile interior signage selections. Template for hot desk reservation enables employees to easily book a desk for the day from anywhere, while you manage desk hoteling, assign neighborhoods and seats, and review occupancy metrics.
For business operators who are on the journey of reaching a smarter workplace, IoT Display DS7610 can be a life-saver for its built-in gateway and strong linkages. By connecting Milesight docking station where DI, DO, RS485 and many other industrial serial ports are available, room-related controls such as HVAC systems, doors, windows etc. can be made smarter based on the information transmitted by the display. Through the built-in LoRaWAN® gateway, the room can be well covered with little blind spots. Without the additional investment in a LoRaWAN® gateway, you get all the benefits. Coupled with IoT devices, such as PIR & Light Sensor, Smart Socket, Scene Panel and many more, the workplace can adjust to appropriate lighting and temperature based on occupancy and reservation data, achieving cost-saving operation in the long term.
