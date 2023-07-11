Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size worth USD 6.16 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0%

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a disease in which lung tissues become thick and stiff over time, which results in reducing the oxygen carrying capacity of the tissues. It is a type of chronic scarring lung disease characterized by a progressive and irreversible decline in lung function. The tissue in the lungs becomes thick and stiff, which affects the tissue that surrounds the air sacs in the lungs. The most common signs and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are shortness of breath and a persistent dry, hacking cough.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐛, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞) 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 (𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬): 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎." According to the report, the global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Size was Valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 6.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in incidences of cancer worldwide, favorable reimbursement policies provided by manufacturers & insurance providers, and rise in cigarette smoking drive the growth of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market. However, the unavailability of the proper treatment options restrains the market growth. On the other hand, rise in number of pipeline drugs and untapped potential in developing countries present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• GNI Group Ltd

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech, Inc.,)

• Shiongi co Ltd

• Mission Therapeutics

• Biogen, Inc.

• Galapagos NV

• FibroGen, Inc.

𝐈𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Based on drug type, the pirfenidone segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding around three-fourths of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in adoption of pirfenidone drugs such as Esbriet and Pirespa across the world. The research also analyzes the nintedanib segment.

Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid increase in rate of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis among the geriatric population, technological advancements, and lifestyle changes worldwide. However, the online providers segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to offers and discounts offered by providers and the availability of different types of drugs under a single platform.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market, and is projected to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is attributed to high expenditure on R&D activities, presence of major players & their product availability, and the well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in R&D facilities and rapidly developing economic conditions.

