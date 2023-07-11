Global On-Board Charger Market Is Projected To Grow At A 19% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “On-Board Charger Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers on-board charger market analysis and every facet of the on-board charger market research. As per TBRC’s on-board charger market forecast, the on-board charger market size is predicted to reach a value of $8.67 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.3% through the forecast period.
The increase in demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the on-board charger market demand. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest on-board charger market share. Major players in the market include Delta Energy Systems, Toyota Motor Corporation, Eaton Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Stercom Power Solutions GmbH, BRUSA Elektronik AG, innolectric AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Bel Fuse Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Ficosa International SA.
On-Board Charger Market Segments
1) By Power Output: Below 7.2 kW, 7.2 kW–15 kW, Above 15 kW
2) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket
3) By Vehicle Type: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
This type of charger refers to a device or energy supply system that is built for the vehicle to charge the traction battery of an electric vehicle (EV), a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV). The primary purpose of an this type of charger (OBC) is to transfer and manage the flow of electricity from the power grid to the battery. This type of charger (OBCs) allows the battery to get recharged from the AC mains at home or from outlets found in private or public charging stations, which provides constant current or voltage charging.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. On-Board Charger Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
