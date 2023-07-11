Namesake Launches Exclusive Nursery Seating Collaboration With Luxury Shoe Designer Sarah Flint
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, Namesake, the modern nursery brand rooted in traditional design, will release a specially designed swivel glider with beloved luxury shoe designer Sarah Flint. Namesake's favorite Crawford Glider will be available in two gorgeous prints, personally designed by Sarah, in blue or green lattice performance eco-weave. The glider features a timeless slipcover and comfortable pillow, with the option of adding on a matching gliding ottoman.
“I started the design process with a watercolor of bleeding hearts that I hand-painted from my mother's garden and I later composed the print by interlocking the florals to make a flowing lattice design,” says Flint.
Perfect for classic home styles including southern chic, coastal cottage, or old-school Americana, parents will find these swivel gliders are hand-upholstered in a stain-resistant eco-performance fabric made with 30% REPREVE recycled fibers from 30 plastic water bottles. The Sarah Flint x Namesake Crawford Glider allows families to create safe and sustainable nurseries that feel like an extension of their homes and values without sacrificing elegant style and comfortable functionality.
“I wanted to collaborate with Namesake on this Crawford Glider because I designed my own nursery in all of their pieces after being so impressed with their safety testing and sustainability measures,” elaborates Flint.
Highly stylized and thoughtfully crafted, the glider meets Greenguard Gold Certification standards after testing for more than 10,000 chemicals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and features CertiPUR-US® certified foam in the seat of the chair. Additionally, all Sarah Flint x Namesake Crawford Gliders use wooden frames from FSC-Certified forests, and every inbound and outbound shipment is 100% carbon neutral through partnership with Freight Club.
“I love layering colors, prints, and textures in unexpected ways and with this print, I now have a little piece of my mom in my own twin nursery,” concludes Flint.
The Sarah Flint x Namesake Crawford Swivel Glider is available from $699 with matching gliding ottomans from $349.
About Namesake: Namesake is designed for today’s parents with traditional taste in design, bringing timeless character into any current nursery space with award-winning furniture like the cast-iron Winston Crib and contemporary Crewe Recliner. Namesake’s thoughtfully crafted styles are safe, planet-friendly and built to grow with the family. They are traditions worth keeping. Please find more information at www.namesakehome.com, facebook.com/namesakehome or Instagram @namesake_home.
About Sarah Flint: Sarah Flint is the young entrepreneur and shoe designer behind the Sarah Flint luxury footwear brand. Known for her stylish silhouettes packed with comfort features such as extra padding and arch support, Sarah has changed the footwear game by proving that one need not sacrifice style for ease. Sarah’s devotion to craft and heritage Italian manufacturing have earned her a devoted following, and she is a favorite on red carpets and among stars such as Amal Clooney, Angela Bassett, Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, and more. Please find more information at www.sarahflint.com or Instagram @sarahflint_nyc.
