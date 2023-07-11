GDL Sports Marketing is expanding in other areas
Brazilian marketing agency currently called The GDL Co., will be attending clients from the music, film and Web3 industries.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2018 by an young entrepreneur called Gabriel De Lima, GDL Sports Marketing quickly became a reference in the Brazilian market in 5 years. Focusing on the sports area, more specifically with soccer, GDL have several elite athletes in portfolio such as: Ronaldo Nazário, Ricardo Quaresma, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Kim Min-Jae, Joe Hart, and others.
Currently, The GDL Co. is a project to expand the agency in other areas: “Our demand is totally focused on soccer, but I see many possibilities in other segments, mainly in music and in the Web3 space, which particularly tends to grow a lot in the coming years”, says Gabriel.
Today, the agency's market is entirely focused on Europe and with some clients in America and Africa. As much as GDL is of Brazilian origin, the entrepreneur always had the vision of being a global company, and not limited to the national market.
One of the boldest plans for GDL is to operate in the Web3 market, focusing on digital content and marketing for NFT collections and influencers: “I believe the Web3 has a good space to work, is a new area but with many opportunities. Me and my entire team are thrilled to start this adventure”, concludes Gabriel.
