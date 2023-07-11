Contempo Crystals Announces Release of New 925 Sterling Silver and Crystal Jewelry Collection

Contempo Crystals Logo 925 Sterling Silver Labradorite Earrings 925 Sterling Silver Moonstone Necklaces

Introducing the 925 Sterling Silver and Crystal Jewelry Collection: A Fusion of Beauty, Comfort, and Personal Style

I can't wait for people to enjoy the new 925 sterling silver and natural crystal jewelry lineup!” — Owner, JJ Reed

UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contempo Crystals, a trusted online crystal shop, is thrilled to introduce their latest collection of 925 Sterling Silver and natural crystal jewelry. This carefully curated collection not only showcases the beauty of crystals and natural stones but also incorporates high-quality 925 Sterling Silver, making it a great addition to the world of crystal jewelry.

Founder and owner, JJ Reed, recognized the importance of offering jewelry made with 925 Sterling Silver due to their personal experience with metal allergies. With a deep understanding of the limitations that metal allergies can present, JJ Reed was determined to offer a collection that caters to individuals with sensitive skin and also to those interested in a quality crystal jewelry line. The use of 925 Sterling Silver ensures that customers can enjoy the beauty of crystal jewelry without worrying about allergic reactions or skin irritations.

The new collection features an array of crystals, carefully selected for their unique energies and also their aesthetic appeal. Customers can explore an assortment of crystal bracelets, rings, earrings, and of course a crystal necklace option, each intricately designed to highlight the natural beauty of the crystals while incorporating the timeless elegance of 925 Sterling Silver. The stone options vary from classic birthstone choices, to more crystal healing related stones like black tourmaline, agates, pyrite, labradorite, rose quartz and more.

The 925 Sterling Silver and crystal jewelry collection is now available for purchase exclusively through the Contempo Crystals website. Customers are invited to explore the collection and discover the perfect piece that resonates with their unique style and personal preferences.



For more information about Contempo Crystals and to explore their 925 Sterling Silver and crystal jewelry collection, and thousands of other crystal related items, please visit their official website at www.contempocrystals.com.