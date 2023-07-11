GreetEat LLC has completed a merger with National Asset Recovery Corp (OTCPK: REPO)
National Asset Recovery Corp. (OTCMKTS:REPO)USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GreetEat LLC has completed a merger with National Asset Recovery Corp (OTCPK:REPO) in a transaction that gives the privately held video conferencing and food delivery service an opportunity to enter the public market.
The surviving entity will be known as National Asset Recovery Corp., a Nevada corporation. When fully approved, the company will trade under the symbol REPO on the Over-the-Counter Exchange (OTCmarkets.com). The company anticipates changing the name and symbol of the new entity to align itself more fully with the company’s new identity at the appropriate time. In the meantime, the company intends to concentrate on engineering its online capability and gaining market share in the newly established online food delivery market segment estimated to be valued at over 220 billion USD globally with an anticipated compound annual growth rate of over 10%, as reported by Grandview Research, Inc. in its Market Analysis Report regarding Online Food Delivery Market Size Segment Forecast 2023-2030, Report Overview, grandviewresearch.com.
GreetEat is a technology company that combines video conferencing and food delivery vouchers to participants during virtual business meetings. In today's hybrid workplace, GreetEat gives meeting hosts the option to provide food and beverages to all attendees at their homes from any participating provider. Each participate can order what they want from the convenience of their own home.
"We are happy that the first steps have been completed in this process" said Vishal Patel, CEO of REPO. "We believe by completing this merger, we are bringing great opportunity and value to our shareholders. We are looking forward to implementing our exciting and innovative ideas to achieve the growth and income potential we are anticipating.”
Vishal Patel
National Asset Recovery Corp
+1 236-471-6618
investors@GreetEat.com