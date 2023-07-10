Rep. Linda Ichiyama Wins National Advocacy Award

Rep. Linda Ichiyama, left, accepts the Bud Cramer Advocacy Award from Teresa Huizar, chief executive officer of the National Children’s Alliance.

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi State Rep. Linda Ichiyama (Fort Shafter Flats-Salt Lake-Pearl Harbor) was in Washington, D.C. recently to receive the Bud Cramer Advocacy Award from the National Children’s Alliance for her demonstrated commitment and dedication to children through her extraordinary promotion of the children’s advocacy center model.

Ichiyama was nominated for the award by Jasmine Mau-Mukai, statewide director of the Hawaiʻi Children’s Justice Center (CJC).

In her nomination, Mau-Mukai called Ichiyama a “respected leader and champion for children,” having introduced and supported numerous bills geared toward positively impacting the outcomes of children who are subject to maltreatment.

Most recently, Rep. Ichiyama was instrumental in the passage of a bill in 2022 to amend the Hawai’i Children Justice Program’s statute to acknowledge the broad mission of these centers to include all forms of harm to children. In addition to sexual abuse and serious physical abuse, children who are alleged victims of sex trafficking, witnesses to violence, and other forms of exploitation have access to the same comprehensive services.

In addition, “Representative Ichiyama is cognizant of the importance of addressing vicarious and secondary trauma for the CJC’s Multi-Disciplinary Teams. She connected us to the recently established Office of Wellness and Resiliency under the Governor’s Office. This may result in a comprehensive plan to promote resiliency for professionals, minimizing burnout and staff turnover,” wrote Mau-Mukai.

In her acceptance speech, Ichiyama said how humbled she was to receive this award as she was surrounded by individuals “who are on the front lines every day serving our children.”

She recognized the CJCs, law enforcement, prosecutors, Child Welfare Services, child service providers, and lawmakers for their collaboration. “It really takes a village to make significant and meaningful change,” Ichiyama said. “I am proud to be part of our Hawaiʻi team as we work collectively to ensure our keiki are safe, accepted, and can thrive.”

The award is named for Congressman Bud Cramer, who was the former Alabama District Attorney who advocated for children to have safety from harm, minimize trauma, with access to justice.

NCA is dedicated to helping communities respond to allegations of child abuse in ways that are effective and efficient and put the needs of child victims of abuse first. It is the accrediting body for more than 900 Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs) and Chapters in all 50 states, including Hawaiʻi’s five Children’s Justice Centers.