Hailee Bennett Sentenced for Criminally Negligent Homicide

July 7, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ On July 6, 2023, Anchorage Superior Court Judge Catherine Easter sentenced Hailee Bennett, 31 (28 at the time of Incident), to a composite sentence of 6 years 180 days with 4 years 177 days suspended on two counts of criminally negligent homicide for causing the death of pedestrians Johanna Luke (43) and Deborah Nelson (59). Judge Easter also sentenced Bennett for driving under the influence of a combination of methamphetamine and alcohol.

On Sept. 19, 2020, at 2:30 a.m., Hailee Bennett struck Johanna Luke and Deborah Nelson as they crossed the intersection of 32nd Avenue and A Street. The traffic signal in Bennett’s direction was green, giving her the right of way. According to APD’s speed calculations, Bennett’s speed was 54 mph in a 45-mph zone. Instead of steering to the right, Bennett mistakenly steered left in the same direction as the pedestrians. Bennett immediately stopped her car and called 911. EMS declared Luke and Nelson deceased on scene. Bennett consented to a blood draw. Toxicology results showed her blood alcohol level was .074, and her blood contained traces of methamphetamine.

The initial investigation did not visibly show Bennett’s impairment. However, toxicology results combined with her driving errors led to the conclusion Bennett was in fact impaired. Judge Easter noted that this incident “does not have to define Bennett’s life, but she must choose to make it better.” Judge Easter also mentioned that this is the beginning of Bennett’s recovery journey, and though she has taken first steps to recover, she must continue the journey.

Contact: Assistant District Attorney David Buettner at David.Buettner@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.