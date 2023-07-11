Saving Instagram posts with the platform's flag icon could help save the Amazon's indigenous people
The save icon is instagram's strongest visibility metric and that's why saving indigenous contents could help the cause gain more reach.BRAZIL, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent law approved by the House of Chambers in Brazil establishes that the country's indigenous population only has rights to lands already occupied, or which were in dispute in October 1988, the date of the country's federal constitution.
With an increasing push to corner the natives into an impossible scenario, plus the negligence committed against the Yanomami, Brazil's indigenous people don't feel represented by the country's flag. But what if they could have their own flag?
That became the starting point for #SaveOurFlag, a social media project that's very simple: Whenever there's an Instagram post about the Amazon's indigenous population, clicking on the flag icon to save that content gives those people more visibility.
Not everyone knows this, but the social media platform's algorithm gives precedence to saved posts over liked ones. It's like giving a "Super Like" on Instagram, letting the algorithm know a saved post is especially important.
"We wanted to raise awareness for a cause that's not just urgent here in Brazil, but around the world," says Raquel Kuebo, indigenous artist and educator. "The Amazon rainforest is our home, but no one seems to care. It's like we're invisible. That's when we got the insight to use Instagram."
The passion project included the help of several indigenous NGOs in Brazil, such as ANIN (the Agency for Indigenous News and Original People), the TYBYRA Collective, Indigenous Media, and Indigenous Ancestry, as well as photographers, and social media influencers.
Wauto Oro Waram, an indigenous photografer, comments: "I loved this initiative, using creativity and social media to help solve a long-lasting problem. It was a pleasure to have been a part of it!"
To spread the message, influencers painted Instagram's flag icon on their skin, asking their followers to #SaveOurFlag, and describing the plight of the native population. An Instagram filter of the flag was also available for everyone to use.
"With this message, we hope more people take notice of what's happening in the rainforest. All it takes is one click to make a difference," adds Raquel.
