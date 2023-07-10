FEMA Seeking Local Hires to Help Guam Recover

As Guam continues recovering from Typhoon Mawar, FEMA is looking for local hires in Guam with experience in several areas including civil rights, environmental historic preservation, external affairs, human resources, interagency recovery coordination, logistics, operations, planning and public assistance.

FEMA local hire positions are temporary full-time positions, with select benefits and overtime as required by operational needs. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, hold U.S. citizenship, and pass a background investigation. The appointment is up to 120 days and may be extended based on operational needs. To apply online and learn more, please search for FEMA positions in Guam on USAjobs.gov.

To assist people facing power outages or a lack of Internet access to apply, FEMA will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14, at the Guam Museum in Hagatna. Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, and FEMA hiring managers will be present to discuss open positions and answer questions. Sign language interpreters and assistive listening devices will be available at the job fair.

FEMA continues to work with the government of Guam, other federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and local communities to help people in Guam recover from Typhoon Mawar. As of June 7, more than 400 FEMA personnel are deployed in Guam to support response and recovery efforts.

