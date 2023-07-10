eHealth Market: Transforming Healthcare through Digital Technologies | CAGR 14.5%

eHealth Market2

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released a research study titled "Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 for the eHealth Market." This report provides a comprehensive analysis of market risks, identifies opportunities, and offers strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period of 2023 to 2030. The study segments the market by key regions that are driving its growth and commercialization. In addition, the report covers crucial information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment structure of the global eHealth Market. It includes profiles of key players in the industry, such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems, InTouch Health, International Business Machines (IBM), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic, UnitedHealth Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers.



eHealth Market Statistics: The global eHealth market was valued at $74,476 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,30,640 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.



eHealth Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Solutions: There is a growing adoption of digital health solutions and technologies across the healthcare industry. Factors such as the need for improved healthcare access, cost-effectiveness, and convenience are driving the demand for eHealth solutions. Digital health platforms, telemedicine services, mobile health apps, and remote patient monitoring systems are examples of eHealth solutions that are gaining popularity.

Advancements in Information Technology: Rapid advancements in information technology have played a crucial role in the growth of the eHealth market. The availability of high-speed internet, improved connectivity, cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) has facilitated the development and implementation of eHealth solutions. These technologies enable efficient data management, secure communication, and real-time monitoring, leading to improved healthcare outcomes.

Rising Chronic Disease Prevalence: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders is increasing globally. eHealth solutions provide opportunities for effective disease management, remote patient monitoring, and personalized care for patients with chronic conditions. The ability to remotely monitor vital signs, deliver medication reminders, and provide teleconsultations improves patient outcomes and reduces healthcare costs.

Increasing Focus on Patient-Centric Care: There is a growing emphasis on patient-centric care, where patients are empowered to actively participate in their healthcare decisions. eHealth solutions facilitate patient engagement, education, and self-management through features such as personalized health information, remote consultations, and wearable devices. These technologies enable patients to access healthcare services conveniently and actively manage their health.

Technological Integration and Interoperability: Integration and interoperability of healthcare systems and technologies are crucial for the success of eHealth solutions. Efforts to develop standards and protocols for data exchange and interoperability have improved the seamless flow of information between different healthcare providers and systems. This interoperability enables effective care coordination, enhances patient safety, and supports the integration of eHealth solutions into existing healthcare infrastructure.



The segments and sub-section of eHealth market is shown below:

By Type: Electronic Health Record (HER), Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving, & Communications Systems (PACS), Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Telehealth, Prescribing Solutions, Medical Apps, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Pharmacy Information Systems; and Others



By End User: Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems, InTouch Health, International Business Machines (IBM), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic, UnitedHealth Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers.



Important years considered in the eHealth study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of eHealth Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes eHealth Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of eHealth in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in eHealth market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global eHealth market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about eHealth Market

eHealth Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

eHealth Market by Application/End Users

eHealth Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global eHealth Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

eHealth Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

eHealth (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

eHealth Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



