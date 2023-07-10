In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market: Investment Opportunities and Market Entry Analysis

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market3

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released a new research study titled "Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 for the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market." This study provides a comprehensive analysis of market risks, identifies opportunities, and offers strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period 2023-2030. The report focuses on key regions that are driving the market's growth and provides valuable insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and changes in the investment structure of the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market. The study profiles several prominent players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens, QIAGEN, Sysmex, Thermo Fisher Scientific.



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Statistics: The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size was valued at $67 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 to 2027.



In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes, as well as infectious diseases like COVID-19, is fueling the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. IVD tests play a crucial role in the early detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of these diseases, driving market growth.

Technological advancements in diagnostics: Significant advancements in diagnostic technologies, including molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, and point-of-care testing, have revolutionized the field of IVD. These technological innovations have led to improved accuracy, speed, and ease of testing, thereby increasing the adoption of IVD products.

Focus on personalized medicine: Personalized medicine, which involves tailoring medical treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, is gaining prominence. IVD tests enable genetic profiling, identification of biomarkers, and patient stratification, thereby supporting personalized medicine approaches. This trend is driving the demand for advanced IVD technologies.

Increasing healthcare expenditure: Rising healthcare spending, particularly in emerging economies, is creating favorable market conditions for IVD manufacturers. Governments and private organizations are investing in healthcare infrastructure, including diagnostic laboratories and healthcare facilities, which is propelling the demand for IVD products and services.

Expansion of point-of-care testing: The shift towards decentralized testing and point-of-care testing (POCT) is a significant driver for the IVD market. POCT allows for rapid diagnosis and treatment decisions at the patient's bedside or in remote locations, improving healthcare accessibility and patient outcomes.



The segments and sub-section of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is shown below:

By Product And Services: Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services



By Technique: Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Others



By Application: Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others



By End User: Standalone Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic And Medical Schools, Point Of Care, Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens, QIAGEN, Sysmex, Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Important years considered in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Application/End Users

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



