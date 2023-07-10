Help ensure Florida’s manatees and sea turtles have access to clean and healthy habitats with new decals from the FWC

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is unveiling its new 2023 manatee and sea turtle decals. New editions of these high-quality collectible stickers are released every July and are available with a $5 donation at your local tax collector’s office. All proceeds from the decals help fund manatee and sea turtle conservation efforts.

The high-quality waterproof stickers feature beautiful original artwork and are designed to look appealing on a vehicle’s bumper or the side of a boat. They can also be seen on laptops, water bottles and coolers throughout the state and around the world. Collecting them is a fun way for people to support the research, rescue and management efforts that conserve these species and spread the word about the challenges they face.

“Proudly displaying your manatee or sea turtle decal is a great way to raise awareness about challenges facing these iconic Florida species,” said Ron Mezich, who leads the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Section. “And even more importantly, all proceeds from the decals go directly to helping these species and conserving their habitats.”

The decals also spotlight important conservation issues:

The “Healthy Manatees Need Healthy Habitat” decal displays a manatee mom and calf resting in a thriving submerged aquatic vegetation bed. Manatees depend on available forage as they are herbivores that consume a variety of submerged, emergent and floating plants. While boating in Florida’s waterways, you can protect manatee habitat by avoiding shallow grass beds.

The “Healthy Turtles Need Healthy Habitats” decal features a green sea turtle in a lush green seagrass bed. Green turtles depend on vegetation such as sea grasses and sea weeds as a primary food source. These plants need clear, clean water to grow in Florida’s estuaries and lagoons. When on the water or at the beach, you can help keep coastal waters clean and clear by stashing your trash and disposing of it.

You can also support these species by purchasing a “Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” license plate at your local Tax Collector’s office. For additional information about how to get involved, you can also visit the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida’s website at widlifeflorida.org.

Learn more about how to help conserve manatees and sea turtles at MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle. To view and order past editions of decals – from 1992 through 2022 – simply type “decals” in the search box at MyFWC.com.

If you see a sick or injured manatee or sea turtle, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).