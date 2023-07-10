AccuWeather Introduces Revolutionary Interactive Display System for Esri Data At The 2023 Esri User Conference

New Command Center Display System™ Will Do for Your Data Presentations What CNN's Magic Wall Did for Election Night Presentations

Get More Out of Your Esri Maps with the Commander’s™ Interactive Touch Screen Technology That Greatly Enhances, Expands, and Multiplies The Value of Your Esri Data

See this Transformative New Large Screen Display System at Booth 2230

State College, PA – July 10, 2023 – AccuWeather today announced that it is introducing its new AccuWeather Command Center Display System™ at the 2023 Esri User Conference. The Commander™ is a large interactive display system designed to seamlessly integrate with Esri’s geographic information system (GIS) software, allowing you to get much more out of your Esri location intelligence and maps by greatly enhancing, extending, and multiplying the value of your data through a full suite of unique interactive capabilities.

The Commander™ is a newly developed software and hardware display system built on AccuWeather's cutting-edge StoryTeller+® Touchscreen System, technology that is used by hundreds of television stations and is now being made available for the first time specifically for Esri users. It is the latest evolution of the type of display that was first used by CNN to give viewers unique insights into election results and offers superior interactivity and data visualization to help bring your company’s strategy sessions, planning meetings, briefings, presentations, or center command rooms to life. With the ability to display, monitor, and interact with multiple screens and a variety of maps, video feeds, and many other types of data sources together on one extraordinary screen, AccuWeather’s Commander ensures that you always have the big picture.

“AccuWeather’s new Commander can significantly enhance the impact of any geographic and business data presentations in the same way that CNN's Magic wall did for election night – giving you superior visual access to all your critical information in one place, literally at your fingertips. You can now take Esri maps to the next level and interact with them in ways you could only imagine before,” said Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder & Executive Chairman of AccuWeather. “The Commander greatly expands the capabilities of your current tools, giving you greater efficiency, heightened awareness of your key data, and the ability to make better informed, real-time decisions. We’ve applied the proprietary touch screen display technology we developed for television and reimagined it to allow you to highlight and interact with all the critical information you need for your operations quickly and with greater insight.”

The Commander gives you faster access to, and better control over, your rapidly changing data all in one place simultaneously. Some of the unique capabilities of AccuWeather’s new Commander system include:

• Integration With Esri – AccuWeather’s Commander multiplies and enhances the capabilities of your current presentation, analysis, and monitoring systems, integrating all data sources into one central display simultaneously for greater accuracy with significantly less effort. Real-time data integration from diverse sources including Esri, GPS, live video, streaming video, pictures, web content, social media, AccuWeather maps and data, and more provides a comprehensive and up-to-the-minute view of your operational landscape, making it easier and faster to analyze critical information when you need it most.

• Unlimited Screens – View unlimited maps and other data sources all in one place, in any configuration. Customize your view to display 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, or up to 16 individual screens at once, plus the ability to dive deeper to view additional screens in each one, allowing for virtually endless options. The Commander keeps multiple Esri maps and all of your other proprietary data feeds visible together, allowing you to compare everything happening in the same geographical area to make sure you don’t miss vital information.

• Unlimited Video Feeds – Six live HD/SDI video inputs, with the ability to include unlimited video feeds to give you the bigger picture and keep you connected to every aspect of your operation with multiple locations displayed simultaneously. Zoom in, highlight key areas, and keep a close eye on what matters most in real time.

• Superior Interactivity – Touchscreen technology puts control directly in your hands to bring maps, video feeds, data, and more to life. It makes it more intuitive and trouble-free to move in or out of any of the screens displayed, in any order, to save time and get to essential information more quickly and easily.

• Advanced Telestration – Draw over still or moving video images, using circles, boxes arrows and other visual aids to focus viewer attention and highlight key areas of importance on the screens for better communication.

• Detailed Iconography – Easily add a variety of icons to any maps to indicate key locations, resources, or points of concern for notably enhanced data visualization.

• Spotlight Feature – Our spotlight tool tools give you greater real-time control and the ability to better highlight what is most important on-screen.

• Street Labeling – The most granular level of street labeling worldwide, uniquely available in the Commander. Instantly search for any address and pan or zoom into any neighborhood in the world for greater localization and a more detailed mapping experience.

• Optional Weather Integration – The Commander also offers the option to integrate AccuWeather’s Superior Accuracy™ weather data and severe weather warnings in real time to better visualize and understand the complex weather situations affecting your business areas. Through powerful machine learning algorithms, AccuWeather’s technology processes and analyzes vast amounts of weather data to detect the patterns, trends, and anomalies that are most relevant to your specific operational concerns.

Designed to accommodate the specific needs of each organization, the Commander’s modular architecture allows for easy scalability and customization to ensure compatibility with evolving organizational and operational demands.

For more information about The AccuWeather Command Center Display System technology and its capabilities, please contact sales@accuweather.com or contact Ryan Ayres at ryan.ayres@accuweather.com.

