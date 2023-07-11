Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,507 in the last 365 days.

ARC Swaps AI revolutionizes DeFi with powerful features, making tokens safer through live analysis and generative audits

ARC Swaps AI will be available for use starting July 11, 2023. Users can access the platform at app.arc.market/swap

Say goodbye to wasted time, gas fees, and thousands of dollars from potential rug pulls with on-demand generative audits.

Generates a utility score based on token utilities and exploits, empowering you to choose wisely.

Enjoy lower transaction fees compared to other platforms while monitoring your crypto holdings seamlessly.

TJ Dunham - ARC CEO

We are beyond excited to introduce ARC Swaps AI to the DeFi and Web3 community," said TJ Dunham, the CEO of ARC.

Our goal is to empower users with innovative tools and features that enhance their swapping experience, while ensuring security & trust. With ARC Swaps AI, the primary benefit being generative audits.”
— TJ Dunham, CEO of ARC
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC is thrilled to announce the launch of ARC Swaps AI, a professional-grade DeFi tool that will redefine the swapping experience. It's key features features are geared towards securing Web3 and democratizing audits, ARC Swaps AI aims to empower users with comprehensive token insights, enhanced security measures, and optimized portfolio management, revolutionizing the way and making it safer for users interact with decentralized exchanges.

ARC Swaps AI revolutionizes swaps with its primary benefit, the generative audits. This AI-powered audit feature takes security and trust to the next level by providing users with comprehensive and real-time analysis of tokens. The generative audits go beyond traditional methods, offering continuous monitoring and ensuring the safety and integrity of tokens. With ARC Swaps AI, users can make well-informed choices, enhance their confidence in transactions, and navigate the DeFi landscape with heightened security.

Another standout features of ARC Swaps AI is the AI Token Overview, which provides users with quick access to vital token information and insights. This feature equips users with the knowledge necessary to make strategic decisions and navigate the fast-paced DeFi landscape with confidence. The definitive sidebar feature ensures that users have the information they need for secure and informed swaps, elevating the overall swapping experience.

The advanced wallet system not only provides an effective way to monitor your cryptocurrency holdings and identify errors or vulnerabilities in tokens but also allows for cheaper transaction fees compared to other swap platforms. The seamless integration with popular wallets, such as Metamask, ensures a smooth user experience from the very beginning, while alpha support for Coinbase offers early access to a wider range of users.

"We are beyond excited to introduce ARC Swaps AI to the DeFi and Web3 community," said TJ Dunham, the CEO of ARC. "Our goal is to empower users with innovative tools and features that enhance their swapping experience, while ensuring security and trust. With ARC Swaps AI, the primary benefit being generative audits, along with the AI Token Overview and advanced wallet system, we are poised to revolutionize DeFi and set new industry standards."

ARC Swaps AI will be available for use starting today, July 11, 2023. Users can access the platform at app.arc.market/swap and explore the powerful features that will transform their DeFi journey.

Robinson Hernandez
ARC
robbo@arc.market

You just read:

ARC Swaps AI revolutionizes DeFi with powerful features, making tokens safer through live analysis and generative audits

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more