ARC Swaps AI revolutionizes DeFi with powerful features, making tokens safer through live analysis and generative audits

ARC Swaps AI will be available for use starting July 11, 2023. Users can access the platform at app.arc.market/swap

Say goodbye to wasted time, gas fees, and thousands of dollars from potential rug pulls with on-demand generative audits.

Generates a utility score based on token utilities and exploits, empowering you to choose wisely.

Enjoy lower transaction fees compared to other platforms while monitoring your crypto holdings seamlessly.