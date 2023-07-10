Isaac Lobendahn Convicted of Sexual Assault

June 19, 2023

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ This afternoon, an Anchorage jury convicted Isaac Lobendahn, 39, of one count of sexual assault in the first degree.

The trial started on June 9, 2023, and continued until closing arguments this morning. The jury then deliberated for approximately three hours before arriving at their unanimous verdict.

Lobendahn sexually assaulted C.A., the daughter of an acquaintance, in her apartment in the late evening hours of Nov. 3, 2020. C.A. texted her mother 25 times before her mom saw the messages, leading the mom to kick the defendant out of the apartment early the following morning. C.A. reported the sexual assault to the Anchorage Police Department three days later.

Lobendahn’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. in front of Superior Court Judge Michael Spaan. Martin faces a sentencing range of 40 years to 60 years.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Matt Heibel at (907) 269-6300 or matt.heibel@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.