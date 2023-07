Inspired Living: Elite Maison's Mindful Living Collection and Innovative Furniture Shopping in Los Angeles.

Samantha Senia, CEO of Elite Maison

Cultivating a mindful space goes beyond aesthetics; it's about creating an environment that nurtures your well-being.” — Samantha Senia, CEO of Elite Maison and Elite Home Staging

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Maison , a premier provider of modern, stylish, and affordable furniture collections, is redefining the way people shop for and live with furniture. Based in Los Angeles, the company offers an array of furniture products that blend style, comfort, andaffordability across several key areas of the home: living rooms, dining rooms, offices,bedrooms, and outdoor spaces. However, what truly sets Elite Maison apart is its specialcollection named "Mindful Living".The Mindful Living collection from Elite Maison is designed to inspire. More than just visuallystriking, the collection aims to imbue a sense of positivity and tranquility within the spaces itgraces. As the company's owner and CEO Samantha Senia puts it, "Designing your space is notjust about making it visually striking, it's about how it makes you feel." Samantha's personaljourney with creating a mindful space has influenced this unique collection, which she hopeswill inspire others to do the same.Apart from offering beautifully curated collections, Elite Maison also prides itself on providingan innovative virtual interior designer service. This service enables customers to receivepersonalized product suggestions from a professional designer during a virtual call, empoweringthem to make informed decisions about their furniture purchases. This personalized approachto furniture shopping creates an unmatched customer experience, as it brings professionalinterior design advice right into the customer's home.In addition to their innovative product offerings and services, Elite Maison demonstrates astrong commitment to social responsibility. A portion of every purchase from the Mindful Livingcollection is donated directly to HomeLight Family Living, a nonprofit organization that supportsvictims of domestic violence in Los Angeles. This initiative is deeply woven into the fabric of thecompany, reflecting its dedication to making a positive impact on the community.In terms of logistics, Elite Maison sets the bar high with its professional in-home assemblyservice. While free curbside delivery is a given, the company goes a step further by offeringwhite-glove in-home delivery with professional assembly for an additional fee. This serviceensures that customers can enjoy their new furniture without the hassle and stress ofassembly.Elite Maison is a company that truly offers something for everyone, from beautifully designedfurniture to a personalized shopping experience and a commitment to giving back. With itsinnovative offerings and unique approach to furniture retail, Elite Maison is set to redefinewhat it means to shop for and live with furniture.About Elite Maison:Elite Maison is a modern furniture company based in Los Angeles. Offering a variety of stylishand affordable products, the company is committed to enhancing the way people live withfurniture. From offering professionally curated collections to providing personalized interiordesign services, Elite Maison is more than a furniture retailer's a lifestyle enhancer.