Inspired Living: Elite Maison's Mindful Living Collection and Innovative Furniture Shopping in Los Angeles.
Cultivating a mindful space goes beyond aesthetics; it's about creating an environment that nurtures your well-being.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Maison, a premier provider of modern, stylish, and affordable furniture collections, is redefining the way people shop for and live with furniture. Based in Los Angeles, the company offers an array of furniture products that blend style, comfort, and
— Samantha Senia, CEO of Elite Maison and Elite Home Staging
affordability across several key areas of the home: living rooms, dining rooms, offices,
bedrooms, and outdoor spaces. However, what truly sets Elite Maison apart is its special
collection named "Mindful Living".
The Mindful Living collection from Elite Maison is designed to inspire. More than just visually
striking, the collection aims to imbue a sense of positivity and tranquility within the spaces it
graces. As the company's owner and CEO Samantha Senia puts it, "Designing your space is not
just about making it visually striking, it's about how it makes you feel." Samantha's personal
journey with creating a mindful space has influenced this unique collection, which she hopes
will inspire others to do the same.
Apart from offering beautifully curated collections, Elite Maison also prides itself on providing
an innovative virtual interior designer service. This service enables customers to receive
personalized product suggestions from a professional designer during a virtual call, empowering
them to make informed decisions about their furniture purchases. This personalized approach
to furniture shopping creates an unmatched customer experience, as it brings professional
interior design advice right into the customer's home.
In addition to their innovative product offerings and services, Elite Maison demonstrates a
strong commitment to social responsibility. A portion of every purchase from the Mindful Living
collection is donated directly to HomeLight Family Living, a nonprofit organization that supports
victims of domestic violence in Los Angeles. This initiative is deeply woven into the fabric of the
company, reflecting its dedication to making a positive impact on the community.
In terms of logistics, Elite Maison sets the bar high with its professional in-home assembly
service. While free curbside delivery is a given, the company goes a step further by offering
white-glove in-home delivery with professional assembly for an additional fee. This service
ensures that customers can enjoy their new furniture without the hassle and stress of
assembly.
Elite Maison is a company that truly offers something for everyone, from beautifully designed
furniture to a personalized shopping experience and a commitment to giving back. With its
innovative offerings and unique approach to furniture retail, Elite Maison is set to redefine
what it means to shop for and live with furniture.
About Elite Maison:
Elite Maison is a modern furniture company based in Los Angeles. Offering a variety of stylish
and affordable products, the company is committed to enhancing the way people live with
furniture. From offering professionally curated collections to providing personalized interior
design services, Elite Maison is more than a furniture retailer's a lifestyle enhancer.
Samantha Senia
Elite Maison
+1 805-795-5559
samantha@ehsca.com