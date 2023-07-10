Canal Calem Periodontics Welcomes Accomplished Dr. Tim Parsons to Esteemed Team: Continuing Tradition of Top-Tier Care
Dr. Tim Parsons brings his exemplary skills and vast experience in periodontics to Canal Calem, reinforcing their commitment to exceptional dental care.
I'm deeply passionate about ensuring patients are at the forefront of every decision. Their understanding and involvement in their own care is of utmost importance to me.”MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Canal Calem Periodontics, renowned for its excellent periodontal care, is pleased to announce that Dr. Timothy Parsons has joined their dedicated team. This dynamic and passionate practitioner, known for blending advanced procedures with compassionate patient interaction, brings a refreshing energy to Canal Calem.
— Dr. Tim Parsons
Dr. Parsons' unique journey into the field of oral healthcare began in his grandfather’s orthodontics lab and has since shaped his commitment to excellence. After earning an undergraduate degree in Bioengineering from Lehigh University, he completed dental school and a specialized residency in Periodontology at Temple Dental School, further fortifying his commitment to advanced, research-backed care.
Throughout his academic career, Dr. Parsons showcased his passion for professional development. His contributions to the Temple Dental Honor Board Committee and a thesis on the risk of maxillary sinus perforation illustrate his devotion to enriching the field. Additionally, his service trip to Jamaica, providing dental care to underserved patients, embodies his compassionate approach to care.
Staying at the forefront of the latest advancements in periodontics, Dr. Parsons embraces the digital evolution in the field. His membership with the American Academy of Periodontology and the American Dental Association keeps him connected to ongoing advancements and best practices.
Most notably, Dr. Parsons' approach is patient-centric and personalized. Believing in the power of education, he ensures patients understand their treatments and encourages active involvement in their care. This commitment to detailed planning and comprehensive treatment solidifies him as an invaluable asset to the Canal Calem team.
Outside his professional commitments, Dr. Parsons, a Montgomery, New Jersey native, demonstrates his love for the great outdoors. Whether fishing, skiing, swimming, or exploring with his husky, Dakota, Dr. Parsons cherishes time spent in nature. Described by loved ones as goofy, loyal, and bold, Dr. Parsons carries a sense of joy and adventure into both his professional and personal life. It is this blend of expertise and approachability that Canal Calem Periodontics is thrilled to welcome.
Canal Calem Periodontics is excited for the opportunity to introduce their patients to Dr. Parsons and is certain that his blend of professional prowess and compassionate care will serve the community well.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Canal Calem Periodontics website at https://www.canalcalemperio.com/ or call 856-499-5363.
About Canal Calem Periodontics: Canal Calem Periodontics, a leading periodontal practice, brings over 25 years of experience to the forefront of periodontal and oral implantology care. With an unwavering dedication to patient satisfaction, the team is anchored by the expertise of Drs. Mario Canal and Ben Calem, who blend their vast experience with ongoing professional development and cutting-edge dental technology.
Dr. Canal, an active member of the American Academy of General Dentistry, and Dr. Calem, a prolific author of several highly esteemed dental publications, take great pride in their work. They carry a precise and skillful approach to ensure optimal results for their patients, often resulting in dazzling, irresistible smiles as patients leave their clinic.
The practice is built on a foundation of trust, grown over years of dedicated service to the community. Patients visiting Canal Calem Periodontics can be assured of receiving the highest quality care, delivered by a team of professionals who've devoted their careers to uplifting and strengthening their community through exceptional dental care.
The doctors at Canal Calem Periodontics have nurtured close relationships with other healthcare providers within the community, which ensures seamless communication with referring doctors. This integrated approach guarantees top-quality care for patients, enabling the best possible results as their smile needs are addressed with precision, efficiency, and a deeply personalized touch.
At Canal Calem Periodontics, the emphasis is on comprehensive periodontal care, prioritizing patient education and personalized treatment plans. Their dedication to the highest standards in periodontology and oral implantology is unwavering, leading to a patient experience that is as rewarding as it is effective.
