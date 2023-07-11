Hospitable Joins Forces With Extenteam To Offer Remote Guest Services Support

Hospitable hosts and property managers can now access Extenteam's Tailwind guest-services support directly through their Hospitable dashboard.

MIAMI, FL, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacation-rental management software Hospitable has engaged with global-staffing solution Extenteam to enable remote guest-services support directly through Hospitable’s guest-messaging platform.

With the new partnership, Hospitable customers can use Extenteam’s shared-service solution, Tailwind, to provide round-the-clock assistance to guests. Tailwind guest-services specialists will be able to service Airbnb and Vrbo guests through Hospitable’s guest communications dashboard. Services include reservations management, early check-in and late check-out queries, and assisting guests with any questions before, during and post stay.

The new partnership gives Hospitable’s growing vacation rental companies the ability to scale without the human resources infrastructure, labor or expense of hiring full-time local employees and allows Extenteam to leverage Hospitable’s unified inbox technology. By utilizing Extenteam, Hospitable hosts and managers can focus on business operations and growth, while their Tailwind team solves guest issues and handles guest communications before, during and after the guest’s stay.

Extenteam founder and CEO Ari Eryorulmaz says of the new partnership, “We’re so pleased to be part of the Hospitable mission to offer vacation-rental hosts and growth-minded property managers best-in-class services, including high-quality 24/7 guest care.”

Hospitable CEO Pierre-Camille Hamana adds, “We are delighted that Extenteam has chosen to utilize Hospitable’s robust guest communication tools. This will allow short-term rental hosts using the Hospitable platform to save even more time when managing their properties.”

Hospitable customers can ask questions, view pricing options and get set up with Extenteam guest services support here.

About Extenteam: Started in 2019, Extenteam is redefining how property managers solve their staffing challenges. The industry’s first Staffing-as-a-Service provider, Extenteam offers a unique labor subscription model for extending local teams with professional global talent. Areas of support include reservations, guest services, marketing, back-office coordination, accounting and revenue management. Extenteam’s remote team of experienced hospitality professionals currently help hundreds of North American vacation-rental property managers better serve guests and residents while lowering labor costs by as much as 60%.



About Hospitable: Hospitable gives short-term rental hosts their valuable time back. Founded in 2016, Hospitable’s tools allow hosts to automate the most time-consuming elements of hosting, and their content and community educate investors on how to grow their short-term rental returns. Hosts use Hospitable to answer 90% of guest messages with AI-powered automated messaging, to automate their team notifications so they never miss a clean, and to avoid double bookings with a synchronized calendar across booking channels. Hospitable allows hosts to build their own direct booking website with many of the safeguards you would find in a 3rd party OTA and to integrate with popular 3rd party online travel agencies (Airbnb, Vrbo, and Booking.com).