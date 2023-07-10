Ankura Farms, a leading developer in managed farmplots is delighted to announce the launch of its Hillview Farm project
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ankura Farms, a leading developer in managed farmplots which offers managed farmland near bangalore is delighted to announce the launch of its Hillview Farm project. The project is nestled in the picturesque location called Little England near Hosur which is 45 minute drive from Electronics city. The managed farmplot project combines the principles of permaculture and regenerative agriculture to cultivate a thriving ecosystem and a self-sustaining environment. Buyers can purchase farmplots in sizes 0.25,0.5 and 1 acre.
Each farmplot boasts a diverse collection of fruit trees, carefully selected to thrive in the local climate and provide an abundant yield of seasonal fruits and timber plantations.
This visionary initiative features managed farmplots with food forests along with host of amenities like thoughtfully designed retreat rooms for guests to relax and unwind amidst the beauty of nature, a charming gazebo with picturesque backdrop to facilitate gatherings and special events,dedicated kids play area where little ones can engage in outdoor activities, explore nature, and learn about sustainable farming in a fun and interactive way. So buying farmland near Bangalore is the way to escape the hectic life of city, says Ankura Farms.
Customers can experience in the beauty of herbal and flower gardens, Farm-to-Table delights , witness the vegetable cultivation process, and savor the flavors of nature in our kitchen.
The location is perfect place to build Farm home where you can reconnect with nature, unwind, and embrace the joys of rural living.Escape the noise and Enjoy the Tranquil Surroundings. Make your weekend farm home a place where dreams come true and cherished moments are made.
Ankura Farms, which offers the best Managed farmland near hosur, invites individuals who share a passion for eco-living, sustainable practices, and a desire to embrace a weekend getaway amidst nature's bounty. Discover the perfect balance between modern comforts and environmental responsibility by visiting our website at www.ankurafarms.com or contacting us at ankurafarms@gmail.com
Mathew Thomas
ANKURA AGROFARMS PRIVATE LIMITED
+91 8971829378
ankurafarms@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram