Vincentric Announces 2023 Fleet Canada Awards: Toyota & Ford are Top Performers; Alt Fuel Models Win Twelve Awards

44% of Vincentric's latest award winners for the Canadian fleet market are BEVs, PHEVs, or HEVs.

BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The 12th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards were announced today, with Toyota Canada, Inc. (TCI) and Ford Motor Company of Canada each earning four awards, more than any other OEM fleet organization. Mercedes-Benz Canada was close behind with three winning models.This year’s awards saw a noteworthy increase in battery-electric vehicle (BEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model winners. Out of the 27 total models awarded, 12 of them were a BEV, PHEV, or HEV, which is 44% of all 2023 awards and a 9 percentage-point increase from 2022. Non-gasoline models also earned most of the awards given for three vehicle categories, taking victory in 3 out of 4 segments in the Passenger Car, Luxury Car, and SUV categories, primarily due to their low operating costs.Toyota delivered best-in-class value across the Passenger Car, SUV, and Truck categories. Leading the way were two HEV winners in the Corolla Hybrid and the Highlander Hybrid, which each conquered their segments for the second consecutive year. The Toyota Prius Prime SE also came out on top of the Mid-Size segment. Rounding out Toyota’s winners was the Toyota Tundra SR Double Cab 2WD returning for its second win in a row for Full-Size 1/2-Ton Pickup.Ford demonstrated its strength in the Vans category with wins for the Transit Connect XL passenger and cargo vans, triumphing for the eighth-time and fifth-time, respectively, as well as a fourth overall win for the Transit 150 for Full-Size 1/2-Ton Cargo Van. The Maverick Hybrid XL CC FWD 2.5L was Ford’s stand-out alternative fuel winner this year, which impressed by outperforming 30 competitor trims to claim its second consecutive victory for Small/Mid-Size Pickup.Mercedes-Benz’s award-winning performance was led by its Sprinter Van lineup, which single-handedly earned three awards. The Sprinter Vans are no strangers to the winner’s circle, with the Sprinter 3500 cargo van earning its seventh overall victory; the Sprinter 2500 passenger van earning its ninth victory; and the Sprinter 2500 cargo van earning an outstanding tenth award for Full-Size 3/4-Ton Cargo Van.Additional noteworthy winners were the Infiniti QX60 with its seventh win for Luxury Large SUV; the Chevrolet Express 3500 with its sixth victory for Full-Size 1-Ton Passenger Van; the Cadillac XT5, Dodge Durango, and Mitsubishi Mirage all returning to the top of the podium for the fifth time; and the Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups with their fourth and third overall wins, respectively.Other award-winning fleet organizations were Chrysler, Jaguar, Kia, Polestar, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo.“The 2023 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards gave battery electrics, plug-ins, and hybrids an opportunity to demonstrate their viability to the Canadian fleet market,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “Even if they often come with a higher sticker price, our awards show that they can still deliver lower ownership costs and better overall value throughout their lifetimes.”To determine the 2023 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners, Vincentric performed a detailed cost of ownership analysis on over 1,600 vehicle configurations based on typical use in a commercial fleet. Each vehicle was evaluated in all 10 provinces plus the Northwest Territories using 24 different lifecycle cost scenarios and eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.Additional information regarding the 2023 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners and the Vincentric award selection methodology is available at www.vincentric.com ABOUT VINCENTRICVincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data research organization headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.Each month the organization measures cost of ownership, including depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs, for over 75,000 vehicle configurations for vehicles from 2008-2024 model years in the US and 2010-2024 model years in Canada. Vincentric data is published on major websites and used by a wide variety of organizations, including the Canadian Automobile Association, Automotive Fleet Magazine, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and many others. Vincentric data is available to its client base through a variety of APIs (Application Program Interfaces), including the New Vehicle API, Used Vehicle API, Fleet Vehicle API, and EV API.