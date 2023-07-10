STARRS: Sends SASC Letter to Seek Assurances

The organization seeks assurances from General Charles Q. “CQ” Brown at July 11 Hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc. (STARRS) are concerned about ideological development within the Department of Defense that threaten our readiness.

“While a push for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) sounds noble at face value, efforts to implement the ideology that underwrites it not only advances discrimination based on race, ethnicity, and gender, it distracts us from the critical merit-based factors that promote/ensure readiness,” said Ron Scott, Ph.D., Col-USAF (Ret) President and CEO.

The STARRS President also indicated that the organization “Joins Elaine Donnelly, President of the Center for Military Readiness, in encouraging the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) to seek assurances from General Charles Q. "CQ" Brown in tomorrow's July 11 hearing, in terms of his understanding of the dangers of CRT/DEI and his commitment to advancing our military readiness based on merit.

At the link is the STARRS open letter to the SASC.

https://www.periniassociates.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/STARRS-Open-Letter-to-SASC-7.10.2023_merged-1.pdf

ABOUT STARRS (Stand Together Against Racism and Radicalism in the Services, Inc):
Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information about racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.”] www.starrs.us, 719.482.5997

+1 719-651-5943
email us here

