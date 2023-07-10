OTC Markets issuers Virtual CFO / CEO / Director Services offered by Mina Mar Group (MMG)

MMG Virtual Services for issuers struggling to get out of the “expert market” or issuers desirous to become SEC reporting co and or Reg A filers

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group (MMG) is a provider of accounting, CFO, board advisory, investor relations, SEC reporting, and sales and marketing services. The company's mission is to empower businesses with the financial and strategic guidance necessary to thrive in today's competitive landscape. With a team of experienced professionals, MMG is committed to delivering exceptional results and building long-lasting partnerships with its clients.

With the recent rule changes namely September 2021 and March 2023 in the OTC Markets space with the introduction of the ”expert market level” many OTC issuers are ill-prepared to meet the new demanding and routine mandatory reporting standards now imposed by the SEC & OTC.

MMG is pleased to announce its official re-launch of OTC Virtual services, encompassing providing a comprehensive range of accounting, CFO, board advisory, investor relations, SEC reporting, and sales and marketing services to businesses in need of expert financial and strategic guidance. With a team of seasoned professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional results, MMG aims to become a trusted partner for companies seeking to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

The OTC sweep continues with issuers ranked “yield” or a “stop” sign that is not brought quickly into compliance being demoted to the expert market. This demotion automatically leads to the loss of the 15c211 qualification.

Led by a group of experienced industry veterans, MMG brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to its clients. The company's primary goal is to help businesses achieve their financial objectives, optimize operations, and enhance overall performance.

"We are thrilled to re-launch the MMG virtual executive services and offer our expertise to organizations looking to thrive in today's dynamic business environment," said a representative of Mina Mar Group. "With our extensive range of services, we aim to be a one-stop solution for businesses seeking financial and strategic counsel. Whether they require assistance with accounting, CFO services, board advisory, investor relations, SEC reporting, or sales and marketing, we are here to provide tailored solutions that meet their unique needs.

MMG core virtual services include:

- Accounting: Assisting businesses in managing their financial records, preparing accurate financial statements, and implementing effective accounting practices.

- CFO Services: Offering strategic financial leadership and guidance, including financial planning and analysis, budgeting, cash flow management, and risk assessment.

- Investor Relations: Developing and implementing comprehensive investor relations strategies to effectively communicate with stakeholders and attract investment.

- SEC Reporting: Ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements by providing accurate and timely filing of reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

- Sales and Marketing Services: Delivering customized sales and marketing solutions to help businesses drive revenue growth, increase market share, and enhance their brand presence.

MMG distinguishes itself through its client-centric approach, understanding that each business has unique challenges and goals. The company's team of professionals combines their deep industry knowledge with a personalized touch to provide tailored solutions that align with the client's strategic objectives.

About Mina Mar Group:

Mina Mar Marketing Group Inc. (MMMG) http://www.minamargroup.net/ is a privately held company offering Investor Relations (IR) services and a full-service media solution marketing group with strategy in advertising, broadcasting, and financial industries while delivering everyday values via creative and targeted solutions through many aspects of the industry. Mina Mar Group (MMG) http://www.minamargroup.com/ a full range of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Investor Relations (IR) services for companies quoted on OTC Markets, NASDAQ, and NYSE. Mina Mar Group's services range from full-service Investor Communication, Investor Relations, Awareness, Strategic Consulting, Performance Improvement, and more. To find out more about MMG's presence and our focus on OTC-based companies please visit our website http://www.minamargroup.com/

