Matthew Phillips, a rising pop star from California, has released his new single “So in Love”

So In Love by Matthew Phillips Matthew Phillips playing So In Love live for a sold out audience in Los Angeles Matthew Phillips Adam Graham Reese Morin on stage Performing So In Love Live at the San Diego County Del Mar Fairgrounds..

Matthew Phillips releases his debut single and video "So In Love" out now on all digital platforms.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Journalist, Jessica Klausing from Hollywood, CA describes the track as "Tastefully layered with catchy guitar hooks, a synth bass and spirited drums, “So In Love,” is a vibrant musical delight that showcases Phillips’ ability as a compelling storyteller. The cinematic soundscape is complimented with earnest lyrics that hit hard through passionate vocal delivery. The melody pulses like a racing heartbeat as he professes, “I would do anything to have one more day with you/And I would say anything to have one more night with you.” Just when listeners think the song is winding down, in comes a rip roaring guitar solo that soars over the backbeat. The recording and mixing on this track is flawless and smooth from start to finish."“I wrote this song about that feeling you get being So In Love. The things we are willing to do in that state of mind. When we are in love, we can get rather silly and act out things we wouldn't normally. Love is such a powerful force in our world. It can be the best feeling ever and also be unbelievably painful when things go awry. This song speaks to the up and downs of a relationship. An incredible thing about music is when people take a song like this and make it their own. I have my story as to what it means to me. When we play it live, people will tell us it reminds them of "their quarantine romance". I am honored to create music that moves people in anyway"On July 2nd, Matthew Phillips and his band took to the paddock stage at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. A single and video release concert with thousands in attendance. The show was well received amongst his hometown audience. This show marked the conclusion of the "So In Love Tour." Multiple festivals sharing the bill with acts like Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Pink. It traversed multiple national dates at legendary venues like the Saban Theatre, The Troubadour, The Whiskey a Go Go, the Viper room, and multiple House of Blues locations. International dates included stops in Australia, Ireland, Norway, Mexico, and finally the home the Beatles, The Cavern Club on Mathew Street, Liverpool, United Kingdom.For more information about Matthew Phillips, live performances, reviews and photos.Please visit https://matthewphillipsmusic.com/epk To request an interview please contact me here Press@MatthewPhillipsMusic.comThank you for your time and consideration.

Matthew Phillips - So In Love (Official Music Video)