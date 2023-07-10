AWAREMed Proudly Promotes Ben Wakefield to Assistant Manager, Recognizing Dedication and Contribution
Ben Wakefield's Outstanding Performance and Integral Role in Office Operations Lead to Well-Deserved Promotion at AWAREMed
Since joining the AWAREMed team, Ben has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence and has played an integral role in ensuring the smooth functioning of daily operations. With his remarkable organizational skills and attention to detail, Ben has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure the highest standards of service delivery.
As Assistant Manager, Ben will assume additional responsibilities in supporting the management team, overseeing administrative operations, and continuing to provide outstanding support to the staff. His exceptional leadership qualities, combined with his profound understanding of AWAREMed's vision and values, make him an ideal fit for this role.
"We are incredibly proud to announce Ben Wakefield's promotion to Assistant Manager," said Dr. Dalal Akoury, the visionary founder of AWAREMed. "Ben has shown unwavering dedication and has been instrumental in the smooth operation of our office. His exceptional skills and commitment to excellence make him a true asset to our team."
Ben's promotion reflects AWAREMed's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization. It is a testament to the value placed on dedication, hard work, and the desire to provide exceptional patient care and support.
"I am deeply honored and grateful for this promotion," said Ben Wakefield. "I am excited to take on this new role and continue supporting the incredible work of AWAREMed. I look forward to contributing to our mission of providing personalized, comprehensive care to our patients and furthering the success of our organization."
As AWAREMed continues to grow and expand its reach, Ben's promotion will further strengthen the team and enhance the overall effectiveness of the office operations. With his exceptional skills and leadership abilities, Ben will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving the organization forward.
About AWAREMed:
AWAREMed is a leading integrative medicine center dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive care for individuals seeking optimal health. With a focus on merging conventional medicine with complementary therapies, AWAREMed aims to address the root causes of health issues and empower individuals to achieve holistic well-being.
