AWAREMed Proudly Promotes Ben Wakefield to Assistant Manager, Recognizing Dedication and Contribution

Meet the incredible team of AWAREMed, united in our mission to provide personalized, holistic care. Together, we are dedicated to transforming lives and empowering individuals on their wellness journeys. Proud to be part of this amazing team!

Meet Ben Wakefield, our newly promoted Assistant Manager at AWAREMed. With his unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership, Ben plays a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of our office. Join us in celebrating his well-deserved promotion!

Proud Owner, Passionate Healer! Meet Dr. Dalal Akoury, the visionary founder and proud owner of AWAREMed. Join us in celebrating her dedication, expertise, and the transformative impact she brings to the world of integrative medicine.

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

Ben Wakefield's Outstanding Performance and Integral Role in Office Operations Lead to Well-Deserved Promotion at AWAREMed

The only difference between success and failure is the ability to take action.”
— Alexander Graham Bell
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AWAREMed, a leading integrative medicine center, is delighted to announce the promotion of Ben Wakefield to the position of Assistant Manager. This well-deserved promotion comes as a testament to Ben's exceptional work ethic, unwavering dedication, and significant contributions to the efficient operation of the office.

Since joining the AWAREMed team, Ben has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence and has played an integral role in ensuring the smooth functioning of daily operations. With his remarkable organizational skills and attention to detail, Ben has consistently gone above and beyond to ensure the highest standards of service delivery.

As Assistant Manager, Ben will assume additional responsibilities in supporting the management team, overseeing administrative operations, and continuing to provide outstanding support to the staff. His exceptional leadership qualities, combined with his profound understanding of AWAREMed's vision and values, make him an ideal fit for this role.

"We are incredibly proud to announce Ben Wakefield's promotion to Assistant Manager," said Dr. Dalal Akoury, the visionary founder of AWAREMed. "Ben has shown unwavering dedication and has been instrumental in the smooth operation of our office. His exceptional skills and commitment to excellence make him a true asset to our team."

Ben's promotion reflects AWAREMed's commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent within the organization. It is a testament to the value placed on dedication, hard work, and the desire to provide exceptional patient care and support.

"I am deeply honored and grateful for this promotion," said Ben Wakefield. "I am excited to take on this new role and continue supporting the incredible work of AWAREMed. I look forward to contributing to our mission of providing personalized, comprehensive care to our patients and furthering the success of our organization."

As AWAREMed continues to grow and expand its reach, Ben's promotion will further strengthen the team and enhance the overall effectiveness of the office operations. With his exceptional skills and leadership abilities, Ben will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving the organization forward.

About AWAREMed:
AWAREMed is a leading integrative medicine center dedicated to providing personalized, comprehensive care for individuals seeking optimal health. With a focus on merging conventional medicine with complementary therapies, AWAREMed aims to address the root causes of health issues and empower individuals to achieve holistic well-being.

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Dr. Akoury's Expert Advice on Integrative Healthcare: What You Need To Know

You just read:

AWAREMed Proudly Promotes Ben Wakefield to Assistant Manager, Recognizing Dedication and Contribution

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Company/Organization
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center. 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, Johnson City,TN 37604
Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604
United States
+1 843-957-1196
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

More From This Author
AWAREMed Proudly Promotes Ben Wakefield to Assistant Manager, Recognizing Dedication and Contribution
Dr. Akoury from AWAREMed Shares Favorite Foods with Medicinal Benefits, Pioneering a Holistic Approach to Nutrition
Empowering Breastfeeding Superheroes: Dr. Akoury's New Book Challenges Stereotypes
View All Stories From This Author