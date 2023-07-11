Open Letter to the Leaders of Canadian Federal, Provincial, and First Nation Governments from Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran
Kitsault Energy logo — www.kitsaultenergy.com
An Update on Kitsault Energy Projects in Kitsault, BC, Canada, July 11th, 2023. Ottawa, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, BC Canada.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran announced a plan for multi-energy dedicated pipelines to Kitsault, with a dedicated energy export port and terminal at the Observatory Inlet, in Northwest British Columbia, Canada, in early 2013.
Kitsault Energy's (KE) multi-energy projects have remained the most cost-effective and environmentally sustainable for over a decade. KE multi-energy projects will have great benefits to First Nations communities by providing annual income, healthcare, housing, education, job training, employment, business opportunities, and more.
There is a saying "Good experiences come from bad experiences." It has been a challenging journey for both Canadian and international energy companies in their dealings with the Federal Government of Canada. Despite an expenditure of over 100 billion CAD in the past 30 years, no new energy pipeline has been successfully completed and operational in Canada to date.
Dr. Suthanthiran, as an entrepreneur, has personally financed all of his education, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts for over 50 years. He is soon to launch Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery—which has the potential to become a 15 trillion USD annual economy growing at a rate of 10% or more.
What is the current status of KE Projects?
1. KE has secured an export permit to ship 20 million tons of LNG annually from the former Canadian National Energy Board.
2. KE offers beautiful housing options for over 1000 residents, featuring a shopping center, a grocery superstore, a post office, banking services, restaurants, and recreational facilities. Meanwhile, other projects that cost up to 50 billion C$ are settling for temporary camping sites.
3. KE is a diverse energy initiative that incorporates a variety of methods, such as SMRs (Small Modular Reactors), Butanol (derived from Natural Gas), LNG, Biofuel, and more. The project takes advantage of both land-based and floating facilities to lower costs.
4. KE has customers for all of these products when they become available. In addition, KE possesses the necessary resources to connect clients with Financing Partners.
5. There are several discontinued energy projects that have obtained approval for multiple pipelines that pass through or are situated near Kitsault.
6. KE is extending an invitation to all First Nations communities located along the KE Pipeline Route, offering the opportunity to gain additional yearly income, access to education, job training, trade-oriented programs, jobs, and business opportunities as well as access to Best Cure Proactive, Preventive, Primary, and Dental Care Wellness Centers. The goal of these centers is to significantly decrease the occurrence of cancer, cardiac disease, diabetes, obesity, and infectious diseases that cause suffering and loss of life.
Dr. Suthanthiran will not be at the Natural Gas Conference in Vancouver, BC, Canada this week. However, he is scheduled to visit Houston, Texas, USA soon to connect with potential Energy Partners. Later this year, he will be embarking on an extended trip to Western Canada to reach out to all interested stakeholders.
Please feel free to visit www.kitsaultenergy.com, www.teambest.com, www.bestcure.md and read his full bio. Dr. Suthanthiran looks forward to reconnecting with those parties who have expressed interest in participating with KE.
For more information about Kitsault Energy, please read:
http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-611820472-open-letter-to-leaders-of-ca-alberta-bc-and-first-nations-in-ca-from-krishnan-suthanthiran-president-kitsault-energy.pdf
For more information about Best Cyclotron Systems plans to establish 100s of Cyclotrons/PET CT & Full Diagnostic Centers in India beginning 2023, please read:
http://www.teambest.com/press/EINPresswire-611820472-open-letter-to-leaders-of-ca-alberta- bc-and-first-nations-in-ca-from-krishnan-suthanthiran-president-kitsault-energy.pdf http://www.kitsaultenergy.com/press/
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit
http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022_Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX-FINAL.pdf
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here