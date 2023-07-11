Strength Focused Boutique Fitness Concept Experiences Record Growth
Founded on community, ISI® Elite Training experiences rapid growth, nearing 100 locations awarded in 20 states with membership surging by 100%.
Our brand growth comes down to our workouts, and how they are resonating with our consumers. We are founded on community, focused on strength, and dedicated to knowing each member and their goals”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ISI® Elite Training has continued to see record growth as they approach 100 locations awarded across close to 20 states. Currently, they have 33 locations open in 10 states and projected to be at 50 locations open by the end of this year. “Our brand growth comes down to our workouts, and how they are resonating with consumers. We are founded on community, focused on strength, and dedicated to knowing each member and their goals” said Adam Rice, Founder & CEO. ISI® Elite Training is on pace to be at 400 locations by 2025, a brand worth keeping your eye on.
— Adam Rice, ISI® CEO & Founder
Over the past year, membership has surged, with a staggering 100% increase, and high retention rate of 96%. Most recently, they ran a national campaign called “Spring Training” which resulted in 2,000 new faces through their doors in the month of June resulting in their 2nd highest month of net sales. The recipe of elite level marketing, processes, workout programming, and accountability continues to be the foundation of exponential growth on the unit and brand levels'.
One key factor that has contributed to the rapid growth of ISI® Elite Training is the support and experience of the Headquarters team. “Infrastructure is critical to expansion. You can not expect to have success through national expansion with a bench of experienced and seasoned A players leading the way. This investment in our team and infrastructure started in April of 2021 with bringing on Amanda Hall as our COO. She has been instrumental in setting up a sound infrastructure all while hiring and leading our HQ team here at ISI® Elite Training. Her experience has been pivotal in avoiding key mistakes a lot of young brands make,” said Adam Rice.
The boutique fitness industry is the most saturated that it has ever been with competition, but regardless of the competition ISI® continues to trailblaze their own path seeing record month after record month in membership growth. Looking ahead, ISI® is committed to exceeding their goals of awarding 1000 locations in the next 10 years. The excitement in expansion is a tribute to the predicted 16.97% growth from 2021 in boutique fitness. As ISI® Elite Training continues its pursuit of growth, they remain dedicated to supporting their franchise partners, teams, and members by offering unparalleled support, training, and innovation.
While other publicly traded companies in the boutique fitness industry are experiencing over 30%+ declines in their stock, ISI® continues on their record-breaking path towards the top.
