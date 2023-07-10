Marilyn Bodi Reed Explores the Depths of Life and Love in “Marilyn’s Heart: My Life on Poetry”
A collection of poetry pondering on life, death, and the ever-constant changes of everything in between.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doting wife and mother Marilyn Bodi Reed expresses her insatiable passion for writing in “Marilyn’s Heart: My Life on Poetry.” This heartfelt collection takes readers on a profound journey through life, death, and the ever-constant changes that shape one’s very existence.
In “Marilyn’s Heart: My Life on Poetry,” Reed recounts the poignant story of bringing her ailing husband back to her childhood home, where she became the caregiver during his illness. As she navigates the challenges of her role, her mind is flooded with memories and reflections on everything that has shaped her life. “Marilyn’s Heart: My Life on Poetry” serves as a powerful testament that even in the face of loss, there is still life to be embraced for the widow.
Reed’s words paint vivid pictures of emotions and experiences that resonate with readers from all walks of life. Through her beautifully crafted poems, she delves into the depths of the human heart—offering solace, inspiration, and a profound understanding of the fragility and resilience of the human spirit.
A must-read for anyone seeking solace, introspection, or a deeper appreciation for the complexities of life, “Marilyn’s Heart: My Life on Poetry” is available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers. Reed further pours her heart onto her blogs, available on www.marilynsheart.art.blog.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
