Friends of the Children - Phoenix Celebrates One Year of Empowering Youth, Expands Board of Directors
Friends of the Children – Phoenix announces three exceptional individuals joining the board as they celebrate one year of serving Phoenix youth.
We are thrilled to have Joe'Mar, Jenny and Elissa join our board. I am grateful for their commitment to stand alongside me, our staff, and our community's highest priority youth.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of the Children - Phoenix is thrilled to commemorate its one-year anniversary of impacting lives and building brighter futures. This milestone represents a year of steadfast dedication to our mission of empowering young individuals facing the greatest obstacles through one-on-one paid professional mentors.
— Joy Klein, Friends of the Children - Phoenix Executive Director
As part of their ongoing commitment to empowering youth, they are thrilled to announce the addition of three remarkable individuals to the esteemed board of directors. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will undoubtedly enrich and strengthen our organization's impact. Joe'Mar Hooper, Jenny Holsman Tetreault, and Elissa Kelly will each bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the organization.
"We are thrilled to have Joe'Mar, Jenny, and Elissa join our board," said Friends of the Children - Phoenix Executive Director, Joy Klein. “I am grateful for their commitment to stand alongside me, our staff, and our community's highest priority youth.”
Joe'Mar Hooper is the Executive Director of 3rd Decade, a nonprofit that provides financial education training to young adults and strives to help individuals overcome prevalent financial literacy problems. Jenny Holsman Tetreault is the VP and Associate General Counsel for TPI Composites, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of advanced composite materials. Elissa Kelly is the founder and CEO of Surya Partners, a management consulting firm specializing in strategy, operations, and finance.
The three new board members will help Friends of the Children - Phoenix continue its mission of providing long-term, professional mentoring to children facing significant life challenges. With the addition of Joe'Mar, Jenny, and Elissa, the organization can provide even more support to the children and families they serve.
Friends of the Children - Phoenix is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is changing the lives of children facing the greatest challenges by providing them with a professionally trained, salaried Friend Mentor who commits to being with them from kindergarten through graduation - 12 years, no matter what.
Joy Klein
Friends of the Children - Phoenix
jklein@friendsphoenix.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram