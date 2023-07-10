Applications open for MDC managed deer hunts at Burr Oak Woods and Smithville Lake

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Applications for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) managed deer hunts are open through July 31. MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center staff and regional staff are hosting two of the hunts in the Kansas City area.

A mentored hunt for participants ages 18 and older will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, at the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area. This hunt is open to adults who have never harvested a deer before. Mentors provided by Burr Oak Woods will assist hunters in the field. The hunting will be in forest and woodlands in some of the area’s 1,071 acres, not near the nature center building. Only 15 hunters will be allowed. Only shotguns with shotgun slug ammunition will be allowed.

A mentored deer hunt for youths ages 11 to 15 will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10, at Smithville Lake. Hunters may use firearms including rifles. Two different hunts will be offered at the lake.

Hunters must attend orientation sessions prior to the hunts. For more information and to apply for the hunts, visit MDC’s managed deer hunts page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wm.