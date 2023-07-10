Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,366 in the last 365 days.

Applications open for MDC managed deer hunts at Burr Oak Woods and Smithville Lake

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Applications for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) managed deer hunts are open through July 31. MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center staff and regional staff are hosting two of the hunts in the Kansas City area.

A mentored hunt for participants ages 18 and older will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22, at the Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area. This hunt is open to adults who have never harvested a deer before. Mentors provided by Burr Oak Woods will assist hunters in the field. The hunting will be in forest and woodlands in some of the area’s 1,071 acres, not near the nature center building. Only 15 hunters will be allowed. Only shotguns with shotgun slug ammunition will be allowed.

A mentored deer hunt for youths ages 11 to 15 will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 9-10, at Smithville Lake. Hunters may use firearms including rifles. Two different hunts will be offered at the lake.

Hunters must attend orientation sessions prior to the hunts. For more information and to apply for the hunts, visit MDC’s managed deer hunts page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Wm.

You just read:

Applications open for MDC managed deer hunts at Burr Oak Woods and Smithville Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more