SmarterSign Digital Signage Empowers The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Restaurants with Nationwide Digital Menu Boards
We are thrilled to have deployed our cutting-edge Digital Menu Boards across The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s nationwide locations.”HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SmarterSign, a leader in innovative digital signage solutions, is excited to announce the successful deployment of its state-of-the-art Digital Menu Boards at The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill restaurant locations throughout the United States. This integration has enabled them to maintain brand consistency while providing an engaging and visually appealing dining experience for its valued customers.
The implementation of SmarterSign's digital signage technology has transformed the dining experience, captivating customers with dynamic and beautiful Digital Menu Boards. These visually stunning menus showcase the authentic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine in a way that reflects the brand's essence and engages customers at a new level.
SmarterSign's powerful content management system allows operators to effortlessly update menu items, promotions, and pricing in real-time across its nationwide network of restaurants. This ensures that customers have access to the latest information and enhances operational efficiency for the restaurants.
Gregg Zinn, CEO of SmarterSign Digital Signage, expressed his excitement about the successful collaboration, stated, "We are thrilled to have deployed our cutting-edge Digital Menu Boards across The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill’s nationwide locations. Our technology enables them to maintain brand consistency and visually showcase their diverse menu offerings. We are confident that our innovative solution will continue to elevate the dining experience and enhance their brand visibility."
Bob Andersen, President of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, also shared his satisfaction with the integration, remarked, " The integration of SmarterSign's Digital Menu Boards has been a fantastic addition to our restaurants. Their displays are visually captivating and engaging and the ability to update our menu items and pricing in real time across our network allows our operators spend more time focused on delivering our exceptional customer experience."
The successful deployment of SmarterSign's Digital Menu Boards across The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill locations marks a significant milestone in the collaboration. This addition has not only reinforced brand consistency but has also empowered The Great Greek to provide an unparalleled dining experience for customers nationwide.
For more information about SmarterSign Digital Signage and its innovative solutions, please visit www.smartersign.com.
About SmarterSign:
SmarterSign has been a trusted provider of high-quality digital signage solutions for nearly 17 years, with a strong focus on digital menu boards. Their cutting-edge platform is designed to put business owners in complete control of their digital signage needs. With a track record of excellence, SmarterSign has established itself as a leader in the industry.
Headquartered in New York, SmarterSign operates with a customer-centric approach, ensuring businesses have the tools and support they need to succeed. Their team of experts leverages innovative technology to create visually captivating digital menu boards that enhance customer engagement and drive brand visibility. With a commitment to delivering exceptional digital signage solutions, SmarterSign continues to empower businesses across various industries.
About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
The award winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® is a leading franchise within the Greek, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern fast-casual restaurant industry, offering a vivacious and flavorful menu inspired by foods in the Mediterranean diet. Every dish is made fresh, in-house from authentic recipes passed down generation after generation. Co-founded by two culinary trained, third-generation restauranteurs, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is now among the Starpoint Brands™ constellation of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries. For more information about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill locations, menu, and catering visit www.thegreatgreekgrill.com and for franchise information, visit www.thegreatgreekfranchise.com.
