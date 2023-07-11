ZEBEDEE Brings Bitcoin Rewards to Minecraft Through Integration With Satlantis Server

ZEBEDEE is bringing Bitcoin rewards to Minecraft by partnering with Satlantis. Earnings have immediate value on the Satlantis server, as Bitcoin can be used to claim chunks of land, buy resources or equipment and trade or barter with other players on the server.

Millions of Minecraft players get exciting new opportunities to earn Bitcoin by playing the biggest game on earth.

HOBOKEN, NJ, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEBEDEE, the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, today announced they are bringing Bitcoin rewards to Minecraft by partnering with Satlantis, a company focused on Bitcoin education through their own Minecraft server. Together, the companies are giving gamers around the world new opportunities to earn Bitcoin in one of the most beloved games with over 150,000+ sats (small units of Bitcoin) given out to players every day.

In what has been an eagerly-expected move, players of Minecraft now finally get access to instant Bitcoin transactions and lucrative reward mechanics right within the game, thanks to the integration of ZEBEDEE into the Satlantis server. The fully-fleshed out in-game economy lets anyone earn tons of prizes, gives trades and purchases meaningful value, opens up numerous shopping opportunities, and seamlessly connects players to the real-world economy.

The Bitcoin-inspired mods of the Satlantis server give the game a fresh new spin with a number of well-known Bitcoin concepts translated into gameplay, a theme proven popular among crypto gaming enthusiasts in other ZEBEDEE partnerships such as Bitcoin Miner. Most notably, players can join clan “mining pools”, complete quests to earn “ASICs” and boost their “hash rate” to increase their chances of winning “block rewards” every 10 minutes. In this way, they can earn real Bitcoin rewards totaling over 1 million sats a week, while also learning about the concept of Bitcoin mining, which is emulated by this in-game mechanic.

The earnings have immediate value on the server, as Bitcoin can be used to claim chunks of land, buy resources or equipment and trade or barter with other players on the server. Within the lobby, Satlantis also gives players options to shop for popular gift cards, including vendors such as Amazon, Walmart, Uber Eats and more. Players running out of funds can easily deposit more and those earning money can withdraw to the ZBD app with a one-liner command.

“We’ve been toying with the idea of infusing Minecraft with our Bitcoin Lightning payments system for a good while. Through this partnership, we’re super excited to be able to bring this to life on the Satlantis server,” said André Neves, CTO and Co-Founder at ZEBEDEE. “Thanks to our tech, grinding the world’s largest game won’t only give you sweet gear and resources for epic builds, but also an opportunity to earn real money!”

“We started Satlantis to introduce the gaming community to Bitcoin in a fun and engaging environment, and educate them about the key concepts involved in blockchain technology,” said David Dineno, Founder of Satlantis. “Our integration with ZEBEDEE takes this to a whole new level by enabling instant Bitcoin rewards for players, with tools to easily access and use their rewards inside the game or in the real world.”

The companies have no affiliation with Mojang Studios and are simply running a custom server that anyone with a Minecraft account can join for free. To hop on board and start earning Bitcoin rewards, visit Satlantis.net. To collect winnings, get the ZBD app (Android, iOS) and withdraw Bitcoin from the game any time and any place, then spend your earnings anywhere in ZBD’s huge network of games, shops and social features, or convert straight to a number of local currencies. To learn more about the ZBD app, visit zbd.gg.

About ZEBEDEE

ZEBEDEE is the leading FinTech building payments technology on top of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Backed by global VCs and gaming studios including Initial Capital, Lakestar, Kingsway Capital, The Raine Group and Square Enix, its sophisticated tools enable developers to easily integrate payments functionality into their products. ZEBEDEE erases the boundaries between real and virtual worlds by powering instant global transactions of any size for any game, site or application through the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Learn more about ZEBEDEE and the benefits it brings to developers and gamers alike at zebedee.io.

About Satlantis

Satlantis is the Minecraft server that shares its profits with players, totaling over $300 of cash prizes weekly. With game modes such as BedWars, multiplayer survival, time trial racing and more, Satlantis is the ultimate gaming experience for both casual and competitive players alike.