Boston area banker/author Ross Grifkin's book tells the story of Errol, a cat who isn’t actually a cat

"Errol the Cat Who Wasn't a Cat" is a children's book by Arlington, MA author Ross Grifkin, a banker who creates a "personified version of our reality."

ARLINGTON, MA, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- By day Ross Grifkin is a banker – a commercial lender in the Greater Boston area who has helped hundreds of businesses with their financial needs. It’s a career he thoroughly enjoys. But one of his other goals has been to be a writer, in addition.

In fact, he went to school for writing, initially, earning a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Maine in Farmington. Married to Tonya, a professional illustrator and local artist, he credits her with encouraging him to achieve his other dream – to write a children’s book.

The banker and author has recently published his first book – a children’s fantasy book, the first in what he hopes will be a series of ten books – “Errol: The Cat Who Wasn’t a Cat.”

“Errol: The Cat Who Wasn’t a Cat” is now available through a number of channels, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, local bookstores, and directly from the publisher at the Briley & Baxter Publications website. Perhaps not surprisingly, Errol happens to be a banker, an occupation which the author knows a thing or two about. Ross characterizes the book as a “personified version of our reality.” When the bank in the story gets robbed, the robbers single out Errol, which makes him both terrified and angry. Suddenly a Dragon appears and takes out the robbers saving the day - after which he turns back into a cat. But upon going to his parents’ house, he learns that he is in fact not a cat. So who or what is he? You can learn more about the book by visiting https://errolbook.com/.

“Errol goes through a lot in the first book and it ends on a cliffhanger. We hope the readers are left wanting more and looking to read the next book,” says Ross who is already working on book two. And the final product not only reads well but is illustrated by his wife Tonya, making it a family venture.

The children’s book, which is of a fantasy theme, includes many illustrations and Ross is looking forward to brisk sales. He said that pre-orders have been strong. You can also learn more about the author on the Briley & Baxter Publications website.

To reach Ross Grifkin for additional information, please email errolthecatbook@gmail.com.