Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,631 in the last 365 days.

Turn Around and See the Lord by Joy Vassal

The Author Apostle Joy Vassal

Book Cover

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABOUT THE BOOK

This inspirational book is written about the experience that Mary Magdalene had with Jesus Christ and his Angels at the Lord’s Sepulcher. Joy relates Mary’s human frailties to the emotional discomfort, stress, poverty, famine, social mishap, and political servitude that may come upon us. These hardships, she believes are inflicted upon some believers because of their wickedness, stubbornness, unbelief, and lack of simple trust in Jehovah. She recommends that there is a need for change or repentance. Joy has put together in excess of twenty renowned biblical characters and her personal life testimonials. To address some challenges our generation is facing with idol worship and adulterous and obnoxious practices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Apostle Joy Vassal received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Bible Institute of America Incl. She also completed a course on Domestic Violence with North America Learning Institute in August 2021. Dr. Apostle Joy Vassal matriculated in the Ministerial Affirmation and the Ministerial Internship Programs offered by the Church of God and Lee University in Cleveland Tennessee. Joy got an Addiction Social Workers Diploma at Everest College and is the author of five books.

Dr. Apostle Joy Vassal’s books are available on Amazon: Your Destiny is not determined by what you Visualised, Turn Around and See the Lord, Demons are Real, Healing is the Children’s Bread, and Pray Until Something Happens. Joy prayers and interests are for every woman to arise like Ruth and Noami to fulfill their destinies.

You can watch Dr. Apostle Joy Vassal’s interview with Logan Crawford on Spotlight Network through this link, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3ne1xwxOJc&feature=youtu.be. You may visit her website at this link, https://ghopministries.ca/. Also, you can check her book on Amazon through this link, https://a.co/d/9P8rW7i.

Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+ +1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Turn Around and See the Lord - on Spotlight with Logan Crawford

You just read:

Turn Around and See the Lord by Joy Vassal

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more