The Two Versions of King Lear by Orsolya Péterfy
This book was created in order to offer a new perspective in Shakespeare’s criticism, challenging new ideas giving an option between twentieth-century criticism techniques and early modern literary analysis. This book offers a glimpse into the sound critical and editorial background of Shakespeare’s King Lear, especially in the latest decades of the 20th century. It does not lead us to a sole conclusion, but introduces new techniques such as “early modern absurd” and “early modern destruction”. This is a thought-provoking piece, inspired by the political unrest in Hungary in 2006.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Orsolya Laura Péterfy is an English teacher, translator and a journalist. She was teaching English for fifteen years in schools, universities and language schools in Budapest and Transylvania until 2016. She has experience as an English and Hungarian editor of online newspapers, too. Orsolya has a MA diploma of English and completed her studies at a PHD School of Literature. She is currently studying law, while waiting for an opportunity to defend her dissertation on Communist adaptations of Hamlet in Transylvania, as a symbol of reluctance to accept Communism. The inspiration for the current book came from the uprising against the Hungarian PM in 2006.
You can watch Orsolya’s TV Interview with Logan Crawford through this link, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLsd47ry0mY. Also, you can check her book at Amazon through this link, https://a.co/d/daSvfIS.
The Two Versions of King Lear - on Spotlight with Logan Crawford