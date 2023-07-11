Li-Fire and Fireaway Inc. join forces to combat Lithium-Ion battery fires

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Li-Fire Suppression Solutions and Fireaway Inc., both global leaders in lithium-ion battery fire safety, announce their oﬃcial partnership to combat deadly lithium-ion battery fires.

The partnership combines Li-Fire’s state-of-the-art fire blankets with Fireaway’s innovative Stat-X First Responder® condensed aerosol fire suppression tool (FST). The partnership creates an imminently viable solution that provides professionals with a means to both contain and suppress lithium-ion battery fires in a wide range of vehicles.

With the exponential increase in electric vehicles (EVs) , fires involving lithium-ion batteries are proving to be very problematic to contain and suppress. Currently, the only options available to responders is to deluge the vehicle with massive amounts of water to combat the deep-seated fires, or, let the fire burn itself out. Neither of these options are preferable with numerous downsides to both approaches.

As a result of this new Li-Fire / Fireaway partnership, responders can contain EV lithium-ion battery fires with Li-Fire’s fire blanket and suppress it with the Stat-X First Responder fire suppression tool. Li-Fire’s fire blanket is made with silicone-coated, ultra-fine glass fiber, and is engineered to accommodate various electric vehicle models, making it an ideal safety solution for a wide range of applications. The Stat-X First Responder incorporates the Stat-X fire suppression agent in a compact package designed to be hand-tossed near the burning vehicle which is covered with the fire blanket.

Used together, the fire blanket / Stat-X First Responder combination confines the fire to the vehicle, thus reducing collateral damage to nearby vehicles, structures, and personnel. In addition to preventing the spread of fire, these products also greatly reduce the amount of water needed to complete extinguishment and minimize the production of smoke and toxic fire gases. All these benefits combine to make the fire scene safer while also limiting the environmental impact of the fire.

Lance Harry, Fireaway president and CEO, stated, “The challenge of combating electric vehicle fires is a significant one for fire service professionals. With the expected market growth of EVs, this is an area that requires innovation. Combining these two established products provides the fire services with the ultimate tool to deal with lithium-ion battery fires in EVs.” Li-Fire founder, Bricen Miller, added, “The partnership with Fireaway Inc. is a natural evolution in our quest to save lives. By combining our world class blankets with their proven Stat-X First Responder fire suppression tool’s effective aerosol technology, we have created a new segment within the industry.”

Adding to these obvious benefits, the Stat-X agent is safe to use. It does not displace oxygen, has no ozone-depletion or global-warming properties, and has zero atmospheric life. It suppresses fire by interrupting the chemical chain reaction. The Stat-X First Responder fire suppression tool performs in confined areas, which is produced when the vehicle is covered with Li-Fire’s blanket.

These products are intended to be used by professionals and have wide appeal to numerous sectors, including first responders, EV fleet owners, warehouse operators with electric forklifts, e-scooter sharing services, and tow truck drivers. This Li-Fire / Fireaway partnership provides the much-needed solution to safely combat the growing EV fire problem.

For more information or to purchase:

WWW.Li-Fire.COM

(or email bricen@Li-Fire.com and eruggles@statx.com)