LOREN DATA ACQUIRES SIMPLIFY eCOMMERCE

Acquisition Extends Loren Data Corp.’s Leadership Position in Cloud-Based Integration

With the acquisition of Simplify eCommerce, we expand our network with increased capacity for data compliance, B2B translation, & support for online platforms, such as Shopify and Amazon Marketplace.” — Todd Gould, CEO

MARINA DEL REY, CA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B eCommerce communications technology, today announced the acquisition of Simplify eCommerce, a platform for cloud-based translation and ecommerce integration.

“With the acquisition of Simplify eCommerce, Loren Data expands its ECGrid global network with increased capability for data compliance, B2B translation and support for online platforms, such as Shopify and Amazon Marketplace,” said Todd Gould, CEO of Loren Data. “We are pleased to welcome Simplify eCommerce employees and customers to our growing network of trading partners. I look forward to working with our partners to establish Transformation-as-a-Service as a vital platform for EDI and B2B service providers and global enterprises requiring deep API support and web-service integration options not available in legacy EDI and B2B on-premise tools.”

As part of the Loren Data community, Simplify eCommerce customers will have access to the over 90 global partners and the industry’s only API-first EDI and B2B trading network, ECGrid, which supports more than 300,000 trading relationships in over 50 countries.

About Loren Data Corp:

Loren Data Corp. is a leading B2B eCommerce and supply chain automation company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web-services offering – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.