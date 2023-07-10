Neckwear Market by Excellent Revenue Growth: Brooks Brothers Group, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren
Neckwear Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
Neckwear Market will witness a 1.9% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Neckwear Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Neckwear market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Brooks Brothers Group (United States), Giorgio Armani (Italy), Ralph Lauren Corporation (United States), PVH (United States), LVMH (France), Brackish Brand (United States), Vineyard Vines (United States), The Tie Bar (United States), Turnbull & Asser (United Kingdom), Battistoni (Italy) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the players which are also part of the research coverage are Hermes (France), Gucci (Italy), Burberry (United Kingdom), Tom Ford (United States), Ermenegildo Zegna (Italy), Dolce & Gabbana (Italy), Salvatore Ferragamo (Italy).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Neckwear market to witness a CAGR of 1.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Neckwear Market Breakdown by Product Type (Neckties, Bow-ties, Others) by Wearing Type (Self-tied, Pre-tied) by Sales Channel (Online, Offline) by End User (Lawyers, Corporate Employees, Bankers) and by Geography (North America, South. The Neckwear market size is estimated to increase by USD Billion at a CAGR of 1.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3.8 Billion.
Definition:
The neckwear market refers to the industry that encompasses various types of accessories worn around the neck, including ties, bowties, scarves, cravats, and neckerchiefs.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Neckwear Market: Neckties, Bow-ties, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Neckwear Market: Lawyers, Corporate Employees, Bankers
Market Trends:
Increased demand for personalized and unique neckwear designs.
Market Drivers:
Growing fashion consciousness and changing consumer preferences.
Market Opportunities:
Expansion into untapped markets with emerging economies.
Market Restraints:
Expansion into untapped markets with emerging economies.
Market Challenges:
Expansion into untapped markets with emerging economies.
