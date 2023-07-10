Submit Release
History and Gastronomy in Sicily by Franco Campo

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This book is beautifully illustrated with paintings of Sicilian Artist Giovanni Aquila to support the research of local cuisine and historical events which explain the different foreign domination that has shaped and influenced our Sicilian culture over the years.

The research is divided into three chapters:
Chapter One: MISERIA E NOBILTA.
The difference between the rich and poor cuisine, staple foods in the pheasant hyaline cuisine, and the effects of French cuisine in the Kingdom of Two Sicilies.

CHAPTER TWO: LA NOSTRA STORIA
Chronicle events of Sicily and the Neapolitan kingdom in the XIX century. The difficulties of assimilation between North and South Italy. Description of foods related to historical events and the sources of Sicilian cuisine, from ancient to modern times.

CHAPTER 111:LA MIA STORIA:
The last chapter is dedicated to the recollection of foods of my own city and memories of events in the time of my youth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Franco was born in 1947 in the city of Ragusa but spent his childhood on his Hyblaen family farm. He was a bank clerk for over twenty years in the city. In 1987 he became an agricultural worker in the Tuscany hills. Franco then moved to Aberdeen in Scotland in 1991, working in the catering business and restoration hospitality moved to Aberdeen in Scotland in 1991, working in the catering and restoration hospitality businesses another Italian book regarding the technology of rice around the world. His passion for cuisine and being away from Sicily inspired this book.

PREVIOUS PROMOTIONAL ACTIVITIES

The Society Magazine of Aberdeen on the 31st May 2018 dedicated a six pages article to
Franco Campo. You may check his book on Amazon through this link, https://a.co/d/0YCz8H2.

