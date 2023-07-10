Industry-changing Spider Excavator Highlighted in upcoming Power Webinar

Russ Dyer, Sr. Estimator at Access Limited Construction

We are raising industry standards by offering an excavator that can operate on difficult and hard-to-access terrain and is 10 times faster, improves crew safety and limits ground disturbance.” — Russ Dyer, Sr. Estimator at Access Limited Construction

COMMERCE CITY, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Limited Construction, a leading geohazard mitigation firm, will share insights on the capabilities and benefits of spider excavators during a webinar hosted by T&D World on June 13 at 2 p.m. EST. Spider Excavating Services: Faster, Greener, Safer, will focus on how spider excavators are transforming the power industry.

With the ability to operate on slopes up to 50-degrees, in mud, snow rocks and water up to five-feet deep, Spider Excavators go where traditional construction equipment can’t. In limited-access regions, walking excavators can perform power pole excavation and installation, right-of-way clearing, steep-slope excavation and rockfall protection – making them an ideal solution for remote power work. Access Limited Construction’s spider excavator services have saved utilities up to a year on their initial projected schedule, saving time and money to put towards future investments.

“The Spider Excavator is a game-changer on any steep slope project,” said Russ Dyer, Sr. Estimator at Access Limited Construction. “We are raising industry standards by offering an excavator that can operate on difficult and hard-to-access terrain – providing a solution for emergency response or environmental restoration that is 10 times faster, improves crew safety and limits ground disturbance.”

Dyer, founder of Dyer All Terrain Excavation and part of GeoStabilization’s newly acquired company Access Limited Construction, will lead the discussion. Dyer has decades of steep slope experience and is known for finding innovative ways to improve project timelines, provide environmentally safe solutions, and increase job safety. During the webinar, he will expand on the capabilities and benefits of the Spider Excavator, share relevant case studies, and host a Q&A. Participants will earn PDH with their certificate of attendance.

About GeoStabilization International®

GeoStabilization International® is the leading geohazard mitigation firm operating throughout the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. GeoStabilization specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation, and grouting using design/build contracting. GeoStabilization International’s team includes some of the brightest and most dedicated professionals in the geohazard mitigation industry. Their expertise, proprietary tools, and worldwide partnerships allow them to repair virtually any slope stability or foundation problem in any geologic setting.