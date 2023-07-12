Tolerisk Forms Advisory Board of Top FinTech and Wealth Management Industry Leaders
The leading risk tolerance provider will receive significant support and counsel from experts with a broad range of industry knowledge and tenure.
Tolerisk's innovative methodology has the potential to profoundly reshape the advisor-client relationship, fostering increased understanding and trust.”MARLTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tolerisk, a provider of fiduciary-caliber risk tolerance assessment technology for investment advisors, is excited to announce the formation of its Advisory Board, comprised of 10 industry leaders with expertise in financial planning, insurance, fintech, business development, legal and compliance, and more. These individuals will leverage their diverse skills and knowledge to offer guidance, direction and feedback to the Tolerisk executive team through the firm’s evolution and growth.
The Tolerisk Advisory Board Members include:
Frank Anguiano - Head of Products, UBS
Mark Friedenthal - CEO, Tolerisk
Colin Slabach - Assistant Professor at NYU, Faculty Lead of MS in Financial Planning
Jonathan Jacobs - SVP, LIBRA Insurance
Miriam Lefkowitz - Compliance Attorney, principal of Miriam Lefkowitz, LLC and Coda Advisory Group LLC
Michael Raneri - Chief Technology Officer, Voya Financial
David Ritchey - DVP, Symetra
Kelly Waltrich - CEO, Intention.ly
Ryan Wheeler - CTO, Tolerisk
Michael Zebrowski - COO, Docupace
“We’re so fortunate at Tolerisk to have the support of the industry leaders on our board, whose insights will help us refine our solutions and better position our platform to meet the evolving needs of financial advisors and their clients,” said CEO Mark Friedenthal. “The diversity of experience and perspectives will be especially valuable to help guide our next phase of growth and development.”
Designed for fiduciaries, Tolerisk is a risk tolerance software application that accelerates practice growth and reduces compliance risk by making the complex easy to visualize, understand, and document. Tolerisk sets itself apart from traditional risk tolerance assessment tools, which focus primarily on the client’s willingness to accept risk, by incorporating their cash flows to measure both willingness and ability to take on investment risk, along with a constantly updated assessment of the shifting risk in the markets.
“Both brokers and investment advisers need to have reasonable controls to supervise that the financial professionals are making recommendations and providing advice that is in their client’s best interest,” said Miriam Lefkowitz. “Firms need tools to assess whether clients with similar profiles and risk tolerances are exposed to materially different levels of risk. Among other supervisory use-cases, Tolerisk can help firms use a uniform scale to risk rate actual client portfolios so there is firmwide consistency.”
“What Tolerisk is doing for risk tolerance is a fiduciary revolution,” said Michael Raneri. “Both clients and advisors have been historically underserved by other risk assessment tools, which fail to consider an investor’s ability to take risk or validate client assumptions, leading to the potential for risk directive advice that isn’t based on their personal financial circumstance.”
Colin Slabach added, "As an Advisory Board member for Tolerisk, I am thrilled to contribute to the work they are doing in the realm of risk tolerance assessments. Their innovative methodology has the potential to profoundly reshape the advisor-client relationship, fostering increased understanding and trust."
Most recently, Tolerisk earned a standout 8.17 user rating in the 2023 T3 Inside Information Software Survey’s Risk Tolerance Instruments category. To learn more about the software, visit https://www.tolerisk.com/.
ABOUT TOLERI$K
TOLERI$K is the leader in Fiduciary-Caliber Risk Tolerance Assessment technology for Investment Advisors. TOLERI$K is used by Advisors in wealth management, financial planning, and employer-sponsored retirement plans. TOLERI$K provides a simple and flexible user interface, allowing advisors cloud-based access to a variety of solutions to fit each unique client, prospect, or plan participant’s needs and goals. Harnessing traditional fixed-income mathematics, TOLERI$K provides a deep analytical output expressed in an extremely simple and easy-to-understand format. For more information, visit www.tolerisk.com.
