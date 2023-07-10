BURKINA FASO TAX STAMP DEFECT: THE ELECTRONIC TAX STAMP OF THE SENEGALESE START UP DIOTALI AS A SOLUTION?

The shock announcement by the president regarding the rejection of the new tax stamp produced outside burkina faso had an impact beyond his own borders.

DAKAR, SENEGAL, SENEGAL, July 10, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Captain Ibrahima Traoré, the President of Faso wants a local solution for a local need. A directive that challenges the Directorate General of Taxes of the country of honest men, summoned to find a solution as quickly as possible.Pending a favorable response to these requirements, the Directorate General of Taxes has postponed to 7 months the waiting period for the production of a local tax stamp. Too long, when an African solution is possible to an African problem. Don't we say in Africa: "When the neighbour's hut burns, you will have to bring him water, because, tomorrow, when yours burns, the neighbor will also come to your rescue". It is in this dynamic that the Senegalese brother comes to offer his support to the Burkinabe neighbors. Diotali offers a 100% African, 100% digital electronic tax stampIndeed, pending the production and validation of an internal solution recommended by the Head of State of Faso, in order to meet the expectations of the populations, the Senegalese startup Diotali offers a turnkey solution already developed to print digitally tax stamps. In reality, Diotali has been offering the Electronic Tax Stamp, a 100% African solution in collaboration with the Directorate of Taxes and Domains of Senegal, for almost 3 years. A digitized tax stamp fulfilling all administrative functions and security guarantees. A solution that works in Senegal.Diotali's innovative solution allows an effective dematerialization of citizens' information in order to anticipate the risks of loss of documents and data. At the same time, it improves the traceability of stamp consumption while avoiding human error.Saving time is one of the advantages of digitizing administration in addition to increased productivity. Thanks to Diotali's Electronic Tax Stamp, Burkinabè public administration agents could be engaged in the process of improving and simplifying their procedures. An advantage which will favor the lightening of the relationship of the public administration with the users, the citizens of Burkina Faso, whose well-being comes first for the Head of State. With the electronic tax stamp solution, there is no more stock management, no more risk of fraud. It is the State of Burkina Faso that will come out on top with a stock of stamps that never runs out, while having real-time visibility on the volume of consumption and the income generated.