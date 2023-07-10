Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. and Best Cure Foundation Soon to Launch Global Health Initiative in Coimbatore, South India
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In April 2010, Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran held a press conference in Ottawa, Canada. He announced the establishment of Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (BCSI), a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of a range of cyclotrons in Canada.
In May 2010, he held a second press conference in Ottawa, announcing the success of winning a High Current 70 MeV Proton Cyclotron Tender in Italy, competing in an International Tender. Never having manufactured a cyclotron before, BCSI and Best Theratronics won this tender due to Best Medical International's reputation as the BEST in their business.
While Canadian media members had agreed to cover the press conference live, on the morning of the press conference, they canceled the live coverage and explained that they were instead to cover a murder case in Ottawa. Apparently, for the media it's more important to cover a murder case than the accomplishments of Canadian scientists and entrepreneurs who are helping to create many new jobs exporting goods and services from Canada.
Since that time, the Canadian media has not reported on the achievements of Best Theratronics, Ltd. or BCSI located in Ottawa and Vancouver, Canada, respectively.
However, BCSI, and now Team Best Global (TBG), have expanded their manufacturing in the USA and have emerged as the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge cyclotrons incorporating the latest technological advancements worldwide.
BCSI and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) have plans to further expand manufacturing in the USA and worldwide and to manufacture, install, commission, and operate many 10s of cyclotrons globally and annually.
With the launch of THERANOSTICS at the recent SNMMI (Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging) Annual Meeting in late June 2023, in Chicago, Illinois, USA, BCF is ready to launch the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System.
BCF plans to establish the first Best Cure, Proactive, Preventive, Primary and Dental Care Wellness Center soon in Coimbatore, South India—with operations to begin in 2024—and is progressing to launch many thousands of these clinics over the next few decades.
Please join Dr. Suthanthiran at the upcoming AAPM (American Association of Physicists in Medicine) in Houston, Texas, July 23–27, 2023 to learn more about these scientific accomplishments and Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System’s plans for the future.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
