Green Roofs Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future
Stay up-to-date with Green Roofs Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry's growth.
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services. The latest independent research document on Global Green Roofs Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2023-2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Optigreen, Soprema, Tremco, Sempergreen, Onduline, ZinCo, American Hydrotech, SIKA, Henry, Bioroof, Vegetal, VEDAG, Intrinsic, Bauder, Liveroof, Green Roof Blocks, Vitaroofs, Green Roof Outfitters.
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Green Roofs market to witness a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) by Type (Intensive, Semi Intensive, Extensive) by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Green Roofs market size is estimated to increase by USD 3879Million at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2023 to 2029.
Definition:
A green roof is a vegetative layer grown on a rooftop of a building and it also recognized as roof gardens, these green roofs serve as a large contributor to the energy efficiency of buildings. Green roofs reduce the temperature of the building and the surrounding air in multiple ways like shading and evapotranspiration. While some roofs can reach temperatures of up to 90Â°F in the summertime, these two features can allow green roofs to actually be cooler than the surrounding air temperature. This, in turn, mitigates the urban heat island effect.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Trend of Urban Food Production
Market Drivers:
• Moderate the Urban Heat Island Effect
• Rising Concerns Regarding Air Pollution
Market Opportunities:
• Inclination towards Aesthetic Improvement of Building
• Growing Awareness of the Economic, Social and Environmental Benefits of Green Roofs
As Green Roofs research and application [Residential, Commercial, Industrial] continue to expand in scope, the market will see deeper integration and application of more technologies in the future. This commercialization of the market is playing a positive role in accelerating Green Roofs business digitalization, improving industry chain structures, and enhancing information use efficiency. The findings mainly focus on category or product type: Intensive, Semi Intensive, Extensive, which underpins many recent advances in the other Green Roofs technologies.
In order to provide a more informed view, Green Roofs research offers a snapshot of the current state of the rapidly changing industry, looking through the lenses of both end users and service providers/players to come up with a more robust view.
Market Scope and Segments:
Based on the type of product, the market segmented into Intensive, Semi Intensive, Extensive
Based on the End-use application, the market segmented into Residential, Commercial, Industrial
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
The Green Roofs study cites various market development activities and business strategies such as new product/services development, Joint Ventures, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, etc that Industry players such as Optigreen, Soprema, Tremco, Sempergreen, Onduline, ZinCo, American Hydrotech, SIKA, Henry, Bioroof, Vegetal, VEDAG, Intrinsic, Bauder, Liveroof, Green Roof Blocks, Vitaroofs, Green Roof Outfitters are utilizing to overcome macro-economic scenarios. The Green Roofs Market company profiles include Business Overview, Product / Service Offerings, SWOT Analysis, Segment & Total Revenue, Gross Margin, and % Market Share.
