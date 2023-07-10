Thoughts: New book Shares Meditation on Loss and Grief
Karen Lee Oliver writes about death and how we work through itCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Writing about the death of a loved one can be difficult, but it can also be cathartic, for the writer, and inspiring, for readers. That’s exactly what "Thoughts" by Karen Lee Oliver achieves.
This poetry collection was written during a time of hardship for the author after the death of her mother, "Thoughts" is her fifth book, and is a collection of poems discussing the realities of loss and grief. Dedicated to her mother, "Thoughts" explores the inevitability of death and the processes we go through to accept it.
Oliver’s free-form poetry comes through to evoke images related to loss and its abstract nature, as well as the thoughts and feelings one goes through when enduring such a trial. Oliver also writes about the love that can be expressed towards those who have passed, while cherishing what they represented in life.
Karen Lee Oliver was born in Poughkeepsie, New York on October 1, 1959, to her mother, Leoneida and her father, Robert Fuller Oliver. Starting her schooling at the St. Agnes School for girls, she later went on to study at the American Ballet theater after receiving a scholarship for ballet in New York City where she remained. Oliver went to study at Rhodes Preparatory School, graduating with a Regents’ Scholarship in 1976 and finished her education at the State University of New York.
After having since stopped her ballet career, she started writing poetry in 1986, since then going on to write five collections of her poetry, including "Thoughts."
Oliver’s works consistently set a poignant tone, delving into themes that while relatable are very much still unique. Her style invites readers to ponder on the themes she lays down in her poems, be it the mysteries of nature or the process of grieving.
Readers interested in her work may purchase "Thoughts" on Amazon, or in bookstores across the country.
About The Reading Glass Books
