Identité Releases a PasswordFree™ Authenticator for macOS

Simple and Secure Authentication for Everyone

TOP 10 MULTI-FACTOR AUTHENTICATION SOLUTION PROVIDERS of 2023

Simple and Secure PasswordFree™ Authentication for Everyone

— John Hertrich, CEO of Identité
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Identité®, a company founded by a team of security and enterprise software veterans who believe that authentication should be simple and secure for all users –without passwords has released an authenticator client for macOS. PasswordFree™ MFA technology provides phishing-resistant authentication for the workforce and online customers. Its intended use is to help organizations take the necessary steps to strengthen the cybersecurity posture at the endpoint. Authenticator apps and clients have become more common and are essential to combating all forms of “***ishing”, which bad actors use to steal credentials and take over online accounts.

PasswordFree™ MFA is powered by NoPass™, which GRC Outlook awarded a Top 10 MFA. Anyone can download the Identité NoPass™ authenticator for macOS for free on the Apple Store. This authenticator compliments Identité’s other Windows, Android, and iOS authenticators. Each authenticator incorporates native security features such as biometrics and wearable devices like the Apple Watch.

The PasswordFree™ MFA security is enhanced by the patented Full Duplex Authentication®, which not only authenticates a user’s digital token, but it requires the server to authenticate to a user before exposing the user’s token. This prevents the compromise of passwords from phishing, impersonation, “Man-in-the-Middle”, and “Browser-in-browser” attacks. The latter is impossible for a user to detect because there are no URLs displayed for the user to see. PasswordFree™ MFA integrates into web portals and mobile apps with our API’s and SDK. There are plugins for Microsoft Azure and AD, VPN, VDI, RDP and SSO for the enterprise and the workforce.

The key features of PasswordFree™ MFA are:
-No on-premise infrastructure needed to secure online web portals
-Users authenticate with a click, look, and/or a tap
-Self-registration and easy setup in less than a minute
-Passwordless MFA with a biometric and/or HW token in less than a second
-Free Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android authenticator apps
-Resistant to phishing, browser-in-browser, and rogue proxy attacks

“User adoption is the biggest hurdle for any enterprise offering or mandating MFA”, says John Hertrich, CEO at Identité®. “Adding an authenticator client for macOS enables customer portals and enterprises to offer online users their choice of a personal device that is most convenient or practical for strong authentication.”

For more information or to learn how to install and use the PasswordFree™ MFA client for macOS, visit our website: www.Identité.us.

About Identité®
Identité is a security company specializing in PasswordFree™ MFA and offers the most simple and secure method to eliminate passwords for employees and online customers. The NoPass™ family of products are available as on-premise and SaaS offerings and are essential in helping all types of enterprises get rid of passwords and provide phishing-resistant authentication for the workforce and online customers.

Joe Skocich
Identité
