Pergola Author Publishes Sophomore Poetry Collection
Karen Lee Oliver returns with a set of poems about the mysteries of nature and everyday lifeCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A sequel to Karen Lee Oliver’s first work "Pergola," her book "Tales from the Mirwood" is a collection of poems about fantasy journeys that take place in various settings, from the medieval to the more esoteric. Each poem has a surreal, dream-like quality, inviting the reader in with regaling stories of noble knights and keeping them enthralled with discussions of the soul and the intimacy of the self. As a sequel, "Tales from the Mirwood" builds upon "Pergola," focusing more on the spiritual and fantastical aspects of its predecessor. The book is seminal in that it introduces her more personal and intimate subject matter.
A New York native, Karen Lee Oliver was born in the city of Poughkeepsie to her mother, Leoneida, and her father, Robert. Oliver started her studies at St. Agnes School for Girls, later on receiving a scholarship for ballet. She took the scholarship in New York City, studying at the American Ballet Theater. She, later on, went to study at Rhodes Preparatory School and took further studies at the State University of New York. She started her literary career in 1986 after having stopped doing ballet. Oliver later went on to write 5 books, and collections of her poetry including "Tales from the Mirwood."
Setting a precedent for her future work, "Tales from the Mirwood" expertly uses beautiful imagery and fantastical settings to lead the reader to introspect. The subject matter of her work encourages one to think about the mundane, every day, from a new perspective. With the aim of helping her readers to explore new ways of looking at the self and the world, this collection from Oliver delivers just that.
A book for both poetry and introspection enthusiasts, "Tales from the Mirwood" is out now. Grab your copy in bookstores near you!
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
